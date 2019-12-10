By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thatchers Rose Cider 500Ml Bottle

Thatchers Rose Cider 500Ml Bottle
£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Rosé Somerset Cider
  • Thatchers Rosé is made with a blend of naturally sweet, rosy-red dessert apples including Pink Lady, Fuji and Gala to create a deliciously sparkling cider bursting with fruity apple flavour.
  • Family cider makers since 1904
  • Sweet & sparkling
  • Made with sweet red apples
  • Gluten-free
  • Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness

Tasting Notes

  Thatchers Rosé is made with a blend of naturally sweet, rosy-red dessert apples including Pink Lady, Fuji and Gala to create a deliciously sparkling cider bursting with fruity apple flavour

Alcohol Units

2.0

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before: See Neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
  • Somerset,
  • BS25 5RA.

Return to

  Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
  Somerset,
  BS25 5RA.
  • www.thatcherscider.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

