Thatchers Rose Cider 500Ml Bottle
Offer
Product Description
- Rosé Somerset Cider
- Thatchers Rosé is made with a blend of naturally sweet, rosy-red dessert apples including Pink Lady, Fuji and Gala to create a deliciously sparkling cider bursting with fruity apple flavour.
- Family cider makers since 1904
- Sweet & sparkling
- Made with sweet red apples
- Gluten-free
- Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites for freshness
Tasting Notes
- Thatchers Rosé is made with a blend of naturally sweet, rosy-red dessert apples including Pink Lady, Fuji and Gala to create a deliciously sparkling cider bursting with fruity apple flavour
Alcohol Units
2.0
ABV
4.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For Best Before: See Neck
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Name and address
- Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
- Somerset,
- BS25 5RA.
Return to
- Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
- Somerset,
- BS25 5RA.
- www.thatcherscider.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019