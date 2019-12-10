Hardys Alcohol Free Chardonnay 75Cl

Best Alcohol Free yet
Being unable to drink alcoholic wine this is the best Chardonnay to date I have found in the very limited alcohol free section of the market. It is a bit sweet but after a while you become accustomed to that. My beef is that it is expensive being alcohol free - I had thought wine incurred a tax due to the presence of alcohol. However best non alcoholic option I have come across to date.
This wouldnt fool anybody
This is an odd one. Its pricey for alcohol free and although I can see what the winemaker was trying to do, unfortunately it doesnt quite work. It IS too sweet and the chardonnay flavour, although present, mingles with another grapey flavour which takes away some of the magic. Its a shame as they are nearly there ...but not quite. Its not unpleasant and worth trying as its not as bad as some that I have tasted but, this is not grown up enough for me. Some bubbles would probably dry it out and improve it a bit if you have a soda maker.
Too Sweet!
Better than Eisberg non alcoholic wine but ooh! Would be quite pallitable if sweetness were reduced.
Sweet grape juice, not wine
No resemblance to Chardonnay, or wine. Far too sweet.