Hardys Alcohol Free Chardonnay 75Cl

Hardys Alcohol Free Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 4.50
£4.50/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White German Wine
  • Crisp and refreshing, with notes of citrus and green apple, it's full of flavour and very easy on the palate. Just in time to save you from a soft drink. Cheers!
  • Hardys alcohol free Chardonnay is born out of Hardy's passion and pioneering spirit, driving us to push the boundaries of innovation.
  • This addition to our range continues that legacy; made using the same grapes that go into our famous Haryds Chardonnay, we have carefully de-alcoholised our Australian Chardonnay so that you can enjoy it at any occasion you might not want an alcoholic drink.
  • Juice and refreshing, with tropical and citrus notes, it's full of flavour and easy drinking, as you'd expect from Hardys.
  • Wine of Germany
  • De-alcoholised wine based drink with natural flavourings
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

De-Alcoholised Wine (93%) (Chardonnay Grapes (93%), other White Grapes (7%)) (Sulphites, Milk, Egg), Chardonnay Grape Concentrate (Sulphites), Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Preservatives (E220 (Sulphites), E242), Carbon Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Juicy and refreshing, with tropical and citrus notes; it's full of flavour and easy-drinking, as you'd expect from Hardys.

Wine Colour

White

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Accolade Wines

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • De-alcoholised wine based drink with natural flavourings. Not more than alc 0.05% vol.

History

  • Hardys alcohol free Chardonnay is born out of Hardys' passion and pioneering spirit, driving us to push the boundaries of innovation.

Regional Information

  • Produced in Germany using Australian wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in Germany using Australian wine

Number of uses

This bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 125ml glass
Energy 91 kJ/21 kcal114/kJ/26 kcal
Fat 0 g0 g
of which saturates 0 g0 g
Carbohydrate 4.2 g5.3 g
of which sugars 4.2 g5.3 g
Protein <0.5 g0.6 g
Salt 0.02 g0.03 g
This bottle contains 6 glasses--

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Alcohol Free yet

4 stars

Being unable to drink alcoholic wine this is the best Chardonnay to date I have found in the very limited alcohol free section of the market. It is a bit sweet but after a while you become accustomed to that. My beef is that it is expensive being alcohol free - I had thought wine incurred a tax due to the presence of alcohol. However best non alcoholic option I have come across to date.

This wouldnt fool anybody

3 stars

This is an odd one. Its pricey for alcohol free and although I can see what the winemaker was trying to do, unfortunately it doesnt quite work. It IS too sweet and the chardonnay flavour, although present, mingles with another grapey flavour which takes away some of the magic. Its a shame as they are nearly there ...but not quite. Its not unpleasant and worth trying as its not as bad as some that I have tasted but, this is not grown up enough for me. Some bubbles would probably dry it out and improve it a bit if you have a soda maker.

Too Sweet!

3 stars

Better than Eisberg non alcoholic wine but ooh! Would be quite pallitable if sweetness were reduced.

Sweet grape juice, not wine

1 stars

No resemblance to Chardonnay, or wine. Far too sweet.

