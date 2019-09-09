Sipsmith Gin And Tonic Light 250Ml
Product Description
- Gin and Tonic Light
- A Ready to Sip G&T.
- We hand craft our London Dry Gin in copper stills in London to create its smooth, uniquely balanced character, and blend it with the finest tonic water. The result? A sensationally sippable travelling tipple.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Tasting Notes
- A Ready To Sip G&T, a sensationally sippable travelling tipple
Alcohol Units
1.8
ABV
7.3% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Sipsmith,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250g ℮
