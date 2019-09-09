By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sipsmith Gin And Tonic 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
Sipsmith Gin And Tonic 250Ml
£ 2.75
£11.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gin & Tonic
  • For inspiration on all things sippable join us @sipsmith Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • A Ready to Sip G&T.
  • We hand craft our London Dry Gin in copper stills in London to create its smooth, uniquely balanced character, and blend it with the finest tonic water. The result? A sensationally sippable travelling tipple.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A Ready To Sip G&T, a sensationally sippable travelling tipple

Alcohol Units

1.8

ABV

7.3% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Sipsmith,
  • 83 Cranbrook Road,
  • London,
  • W4 2LJ.

Return to

  • Sipsmith,
  • 83 Cranbrook Road,
  • London,
  • W4 2LJ.
  • www.sipsmith.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious summer drink

5 stars

Simply delicious. I'm not very good at getting exactly the right amount of tonic in my gin and this is perfect. Q high in alcohol compared to other canned G&TS as well. Well worth the price and bargain at 4 for price of 3.

Usually bought next

Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb Gin & Ginger Ale 250Ml

£ 2.00
£8.00/litre

Offer

Portobello Road 250Ml

£ 2.00
£8.00/litre

Offer

Fever Tree Elderflower Gin & Tonic 275Ml

£ 2.75
£10.00/litre

Offer

Gordon's Pink Gin & Tonic Premix 250Ml

£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here