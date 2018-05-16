Peppa Pig & George Potty

- © ABD Ltd/Ent. One UK Ltd 2003.
Information
Produce of
Made in Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Read the instructions carefully and keep the packaging for future reference.
- Care Instructions
- Clean before first use. To clean, use mild soap or gentle detergent and a damp cloth. Do not use harsh abrasives. Clean after every use.
Warnings
- WARNING!
- For indoor use only. Use on a stable, flat and dry surface. Always use with adult supervision. Never leave a child unattended. This product is not a toy. Maximum weight 40KGS. DO NOT OVERLOAD. Suitable for children 18 months and over. Do not leave in direct sunlight. Extreme temperatures may affect and weaken the Potty. Inspect Potty before each use. If there are any signs of damage or weakness, discard and replace.
- WARNING Always use this product with adult supervision. Never leave the child unattended. For use with children 18 months+. For use with children up to 40kg.
Distributor address
- Solution EU Ltd,
- MK18 4DF,
- England.
Return to
- Solution EU Ltd,
- MK18 4DF,
- England.
- www.solutioneu.com
Lower age limit
18 Months
Safety information
