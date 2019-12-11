Kenco Unsweetened Cappuccino 8 Sachets 112G
Offer
- Energy241 kJ 57 kcal3%
- Fat2.0 g3%
- Saturates1.9 g10%
- Sugars3.3 g4%
- Salt0.15 g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1724 kJ
Product Description
- Instant coffee mix with sugar and skimmed milk powder
- Now less sugar*
- *Less sugar compared with previous recipe.
- Blend a little indulgence into your day
- Make a mocha whip up a Cappuccino
- Take time for a latte
- Your favourite moment is simply a coffee away
- Cofficionados since 1923
- Cofficionado, noun [kof-fish-uh-nah-doh]
- 1. A true coffee lover
- 2. Employee of Kenco the Coffee Company
- Why not try Mocha Latte
- 8 serving suggestion**
- **Cocoa powder not included
- Creamy & frothy
- 57 calories per serving
- 2.0g fat per serving
- Pack size: 112g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder (14%), Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Maltodextrin, Instant Coffee (9.4%), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Whey Permeate (from Milk), Partly Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilizer (E340), Modified Starch, Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (E551)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Love a Cappuccino?
- Take a break and enjoy one the Kenco way. Blended to be just the indulgence you're after, it's simple to whip up a fabulously frothy and creamy cup. Sprinkle a little chocolate or cinnamon on top for an irresistible moment.
- Go on. You deserve it.
- Make your moment delicious
- 1. Indulgence begins with one sachet of Kenco Cappuccino. (Empty it into your favourite mug).
- 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (not boiling) water.
- 3. Stir heartily until you get a creamy, dreamy froth. (A little extra makes it even better).
- Sip, Savour & Enjoy!
Number of uses
8 sticks / pack
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- UK:
- Consumer Response,
- Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
- Horizon,
- Honey Lane,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 6RJ.
- Freephone: 0808 100 8787
- Ireland:
- 2nd Floor,
- Block F1,
- Eastpoint Business Park,
Net Contents
8 x 14g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Per serving (14 g + 200 ml water)
|%RI*
|Energy
|1724 kJ
|241 kJ
|-
|407 kcal
|57 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|14 g
|2.0 g
|3 %
|of which saturates
|14 g
|1.9 g
|10 %
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|8.5 g
|3 %
|of which sugars
|24 g
|3.3 g
|4 %
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|-
|Protein
|9.9 g
|1.4 g
|3 %
|Salt
|1.08 g
|0.15 g
|3 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|8 sticks / pack
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019