Cadbury Hot Chocolate 30% Less Sugar 280G

Same product, smaller quantity, extra cost !
It's basically the same as the standard product, just 18g instead of 28g per serving - and 280g instead of 400g makes it more expensive. Brands so often do this; same product, smaller quantity, extra cost!!
Bad taste considering Cadburys.
Bought thinking it was instant but you need to add to milk. Even so it is not a nice chocolate taste considering it is Cadburys.
Just wrong you can have my tub.
Really bad even adding the 30% sugar back in just wrong.
Lovely taste!
Disapointing
It is awful so bland even low sugar should have some taste