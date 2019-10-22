By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Hot Chocolate 30% Less Sugar 280G

2(5)Write a review
Cadbury Hot Chocolate 30% Less Sugar 280G
£ 2.49
£0.89/100g
Per 18 g serving (with 200 ml semi-skimmed milk)
  • Energy657 kJ 157 kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.2 g
    6%
  • Saturates2.7 g
    14%
  • Sugars16 g
    18%
  • Salt0.32 g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1408 kJ

Product Description

  • Reduced sugar hot chocolate drink.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 30% less sugar
  • Swirl into milk
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Soluble Maize Fibre, Cocoa Powder (29 %), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat. Best before: see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Portion size is 3 heaped teaspoons (18 g) & 200 ml semi-skimmed milk.
  • Preparation Instructions (with 200 ml semi-skimmed milk): Swirl three heaped teaspoons of Cadbury Reduced Sugar Hot Chocolate into a mug of hot semi-skimmed milk and stir. Alternatively, mix the powder with cold semi-skimmed milk in a microwaveable mug and heat in a 800 W microwave on high for 1 min, stir then microwave for a further 30 sec. Stir before drinking.

Number of uses

Per serving (18 g + 200 ml semi-skimmed milk). Approximately 15 - 16 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 18 g serving (with 200 ml semi-skimmed milk)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1408 kJ657 kJ8400 kJ /
-337 kcal157 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 6.1 g4.2 g70 g
of which saturates 3.6 g2.7 g20 g
Carbohydrate 44 g18 g260 g
of which sugars 33 g16 g90 g
Fibre 38 g6.8 g-
Protein 6.9 g8.0 g50 g
Salt 0.42 g0.32 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Same product, smaller quantity, extra cost !

1 stars

It's basically the same as the standard product, just 18g instead of 28g per serving - and 280g instead of 400g makes it more expensive. Brands so often do this; same product, smaller quantity, extra cost!!

Bad taste considering Cadburys.

1 stars

Bought thinking it was instant but you need to add to milk. Even so it is not a nice chocolate taste considering it is Cadburys.

Just wrong you can have my tub.

1 stars

Really bad even adding the 30% sugar back in just wrong.

Lovely taste!

5 stars

Lovely taste!

Disapointing

1 stars

It is awful so bland even low sugar should have some taste

Usually bought next

Tesco Pink & White Marshmallows 100G

£ 0.80
£0.80/100g

Offer

Tesco Lighter Real Dairy Spray Cream 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Tesco Real Dairy Spray Cream 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Cadbury Instant Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 400G

£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here