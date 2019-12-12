Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Mayonnaise 445Ml

Product Description
- Sriracha Mayo (Mayonnaise with Sriracha Chilli)
- Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Mayo is an authentic hot mayonnaise. It is creamy and smooth with classic Sriracha chilli spiciness. It is great as a dip for potato chips and nugget, sandwiches and burger sauce. Usage is unlimited!
- Authentic Taste from Lee Kum Kee, The number 1 Chinese sauce brand in Hong Kong, The brand used by Michelin & Top Chinese Chefs.
- Gluten free
- No added flavour enhancer
- No added colour
- Suitable for lacto-ovo-vegetarians
- Pack size: 445ml
Information
Ingredients
Mayonnaise 85% (Canola Oil or Soybean Oil 72%, Pasteurised Eggs Yolk 5%, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spices (Mustard Seeds), Preservative: Calcium Disodium EDTA), Sriracha Chilli Sauce 15% (Red Chilli Peppers, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Red Chilli Powder), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Antioxidant: Extracts of Rosemary, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Mustard, Soya
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in cool, dry place. Avoid direct sunlight. Refrigerate after opening. For quality, do not freeze.
Produce of
Product of USA
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use
Distributor address
Return to
Net Contents
445ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|Energy kJ/kcal
|2506kJ (609 kcal)
|376 kJ (91 kcal)
|Fat
|66 g
|9.9 g
|Of which saturates
|4.8g
|0.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|2.6 g
|0.4 g
|Of which sugars
|2.0 g
|1.3 g
|Fibre
|n/a
|n/a
|Protein
|0.9 g
|0.1 g
|Salt
|3.0 g
|0.45 g
