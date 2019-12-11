Nescafe Azera Nitro Latte 2X192ml

- Energy414kJ 98kcal5%
- Fat2.3g3%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars13.1g15%
- Salt0.35g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 217kJ
Product Description
- Nitrogen infused milk drink with coffee.
- Discover our Instagram @nescafeazera
- Follow us on Twitter @nescafeazera
- Join us on facebook.com/NescafeUK
- Visit nescafe.co.uk/azera
- Clean. Creamy texture. Cutting-edge. NESCAFÉ Azera Nitro is here. Crack open the slim can to unleash the crisp nitrogen-infused experience of the Nitro Latte. Premium coffee infused with the cool, smooth touch of nitrogen.
- Experience Nitro Coffee. Grab a can of our nitrogen latte from the fridge and enjoy it wherever, whenever and however you want.
- It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
- NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
- The NESCAFÉ Plan
- Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
- Cutting-edge nitrogen-infused coffee
- Delicious served chilled
- Our cool premium canned latte
- Silky, creamy-tasting nitro coffee
- Crack open the can to unleash the unique taste and sound of Nitro
- Pack size: 384ml
Information
Ingredients
Semi-Skimmed Milk 75%, Nescafe Azera Coffee (21% (Water, Coffee Extract), Sugar, Stabilisers (E460, E466), Acidity Regulators (E500, E332), Nitrogen
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestle Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nescafe.co.uk
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestle Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
2 x 192ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|217kJ
|-
|52kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|of which: saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|of which: sugars
|6.8g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|Protein
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.18g
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|Contains 2 cans
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019