Nescafe Azera Nitro Latte 2X192ml

Nescafe Azera Nitro Latte 2X192ml
£ 3.89
£1.02/100ml
Per can:
  • Energy414kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars13.1g
    15%
  • Salt0.35g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 217kJ

Product Description

  • Nitrogen infused milk drink with coffee.
  • Clean. Creamy texture. Cutting-edge. NESCAFÉ Azera Nitro is here. Crack open the slim can to unleash the crisp nitrogen-infused experience of the Nitro Latte. Premium coffee infused with the cool, smooth touch of nitrogen.
  • Experience Nitro Coffee. Grab a can of our nitrogen latte from the fridge and enjoy it wherever, whenever and however you want.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Cutting-edge nitrogen-infused coffee
  • Delicious served chilled
  • Our cool premium canned latte
  • Silky, creamy-tasting nitro coffee
  • Crack open the can to unleash the unique taste and sound of Nitro
  • Pack size: 384ml

Information

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk 75%, Nescafe Azera Coffee (21% (Water, Coffee Extract), Sugar, Stabilisers (E460, E466), Acidity Regulators (E500, E332), Nitrogen

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
Net Contents

2 x 192ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy217kJ
-52kcal
Fat1.2g
of which: saturates0.7g
Carbohydrate7.0g
of which: sugars6.8g
Fibre0.8g
Protein2.7g
Salt0.18g
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)-
Contains 2 cans-

