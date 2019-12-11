Nescafe Azera Nitro Americano 2X192ml

- Energy96kJ 23kcal-%
- FatTrace<1%
- SaturatesNil<1%
- Sugars4.8g5%
- Salt0.09g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 49kJ
Product Description
- Nitrogen infused coffee drink.
- Discover our Instagram @nescafeazera
- Follow us on Twitter @nescafeazera
- Join us on facebook.com/NescafeUK
- Visit nescafe.co.uk/azera
- Dark. Smooth. Refreshing. NESCAFÉ Azera Nitro is here. Crack open the slim can to unleash the silky nitrogen-infused experience of the Nitro Americano. Premium coffee infused with the cool, smooth touch of nitrogen.
- Experience Nitro Coffee. Grab a can of our nitrogen americano from the fridge and enjoy it wherever, whenever and however you want.
- It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
- NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
- The NESCAFÉ Plan
- Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
- Try another unique Nitro coffee: our mellow, creamy-tasting Nitro Latte. Milkier than the Nitro Americano, but with the same cool refreshment, and a gorgeous silky texture. It's the Nitro experience, but with added milk.
- Premium nitrogen-infused americano
- Best served chilled
- Premium, cutting-edge nitrogen-infused coffee
- Silky, smooth and refreshing
- Crack open the can and unleash the nitrogen
- Pack size: 384ml
Information
Ingredients
Nescafe Azera Coffee 97% (Water, Coffee Extract), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E500), Nitrogen
Storage
Best Before End: See base.
Number of uses
Contains 2 cans
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestle Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nescafe.co.uk
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestle Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
2 x 192ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|49kJ
|-
|12kcal
|Fat
|Trace
|of which: saturates
|Nil
|Carbohydrate
|2.5g
|of which: sugars
|2.5g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.05g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|Contains 2 cans
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019