Starbucks Caffe Verona 200G

3.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Starbucks Caffe Verona 200G
£ 3.50
£1.75/100g

Product Description

  • Roast and Ground 100% Arabica Coffee.
  • A seductive blend of beans with a touch of Italian Roast for depth, soul and sweetness. STARBUCKS Dark Roast coffees are fuller-bodied and bold.
  • Enjoy STARBUCKS at home. The coffee you love without leaving the house.
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Roasty sweet & dark cocoa, STARBUCKS CAFFÈ VERONA Dark Roast Ground Coffee, ready to brew
  • Well-balanced and rich coffee with a dark cocoa texture
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

100% Arabica

Storage

Store coffee in an airtight, opaque container at room temperature and use within a week of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Brew Great Coffee
  • Use cold, filtered water.
  • 10g coffee + 180ml water

Name and address

  • UK: PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • UK & ROI: 0080063785385
Net Contents

200g ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Amazingly good coffee

5 stars

Delicious coffee. I made it in a cafetiere, one tablespoon in my single cup pot and it was amazing. Smooth and rich, fabulous! I have just come back from America where I drank a lot of coffee. The coffee bags all have these little metal tabs each side at the top so you can roll the bag down and seal it and it was great to see this Starbucks packet was the same. British coffee distributors take note! This simple little way to seal makes a huge difference.

smells and tastes like burnt toast.

2 stars

smells and tastes like burnt toast. not joking. thin, bland, drinkable. would not buy again.

