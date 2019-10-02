Starbucks Caffe Verona 200G

Amazingly good coffee
Delicious coffee. I made it in a cafetiere, one tablespoon in my single cup pot and it was amazing. Smooth and rich, fabulous! I have just come back from America where I drank a lot of coffee. The coffee bags all have these little metal tabs each side at the top so you can roll the bag down and seal it and it was great to see this Starbucks packet was the same. British coffee distributors take note! This simple little way to seal makes a huge difference.
smells and tastes like burnt toast. not joking. thin, bland, drinkable. would not buy again.