Nescafe Dolce Gusto Vanilla Macchiato 16 Pods 188.4G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Nescafe Dolce Gusto Vanilla Macchiato 16 Pods 188.4G
£ 4.00
£2.13/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Roast and Ground Coffee and Vanilla Flavour Whole Milk Powder with Sugar.
  • More information on:
  • www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
  • www.dolce-gusto.ie
  • Discover the spectacular NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Vanilla Latte Macchiato. Milkier than Cappuccino, this layered Italian icon is a blend of hot milk, vanilla flavour, smooth coffee and voluptuous froth.
  • The box contains 16 capsules (8 coffee capsules and 8 milk capsules) designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® capsule coffee machines for you to prepare 8 mugs of Vanilla Latte Macchiato.
  • World-Class Premium Coffee Origins
  • Our talented coffee creators have created the NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Vanilla Latte Macchiato two-capsule recipe: one capsule for the espresso, a special rich blend of premium Arabica and Robusta coffee beans from four different origins, including smooth Brazilian and rich fruity Colombian Arabica, and one capsule for whole milk and vanilla.
  • Professional Quality Coffee System
  • Create professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema, thanks to the machine's high pressure (up to 15 bars).
  • Aroma Freshness Protection
  • With our hermetically sealed capsules, which preserve coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic mugs every time.
  • Over 30 Coffee Creations
  • With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®, you can enjoy over 30 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Grande or frothy Cappuccino, smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • NESCAFE Dolce Gusto Vanilla Latte Macchiato
  • Unique blend of hot milk, vanilla flavour, smooth coffee and voluptuous froth
  • Milkier than Cappuccino
  • A layered Italian icon
  • Pack size: 188.4g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk Powder (79.5%), Sugar (17%), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Roast & Ground Coffee

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a clean, cool and dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to Prepare
  • Simply slide the milk capsule in first and then the coffee capsule into your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® machine. Your Vanilla Latte Macchiato will be ready right away.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 portions

Name and address

  • UK Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • IRE Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • UK Tel 0800 707 60 66
  • IRE Tel 00800 63785385
  • Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • IRE Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.
  • dolce-gusto.com

Net Contents

188.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer 220ml
Energy1764kJ161kJ336kJ 4%*
-422kcal38kcal85kcal
Fat20,0g1,7g3,7g 5%*
of which saturates11,7g1,1g2,3g 12%*
Carbohydrate37,6g4,0g8,8g 3%*
of which sugars35,7g3,8g8,4g 9%*
Fibre9,9g0,1g0,3g -
Protein17,8g1,7g3,8g 8%*
Salt0,54g0,06g0,13g 2%*
*RI- Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 8 portions---

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

