Nescafe Dolce Gusto Starbucks Latte Macchiato 12 Capsules 129G
Offer
Product Description
- Roast and Ground Coffee & whole milk powder with sugar.
- Inspired by the STARBUCKS Latte Macchiato you love - velvety, rich and deliciously familiar.
- Coffee pods compatible with NESCAFÉ DOLCE GUSTO Coffee Machines.
- Enjoy STARBUCKS at home.
- The coffee you love without leaving the house.
- Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Discover the smooth & creamy, STARBUCKS by NESCAFÉ DOLCE GUSTO Latte Macchiato Coffee Pods
- Pack size: 129g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk Powder (90%), Sugar (10%)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Name and address
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact Us
- UK Tel 0800 707 60 66
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- IRE Tel 00800 63785385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
- www.starbucksathome.com
Net Contents
129g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per 230 ml
|Energy
|1789 kJ
|143 kJ
|328 kJ
|-
|428 kcal
|34 kcal
|78 kcal 4%*
|Fat
|22.1 g
|1.7 g
|3.8 g 5%*
|of which saturates
|12.9 g
|1.0 g
|2.4 g 12%*
|Carbohydrate
|31.3 g
|2.9 g
|6.7 g 3%*
|of which sugars
|27.1 g
|2.5 g
|5.8 g 6%*
|Fibre
|9.9 g
|0.1 g
|0.2 g -
|Protein
|18.7 g
|1.61 g
|3.7 g 7%*
|Salt
|0.50 g
|0.05 g
|0.11 g 2%*
|*RI- Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019