Nescafe Dolce Gusto Starbucks House Blend 12 Capsules 102G

No fireworks!
Quite nice. Considering Starbucks house blend though was a bit underwhelmed, not special and not especially strong in flavour ,perhaps slightly herby,spicey,earthy but also watery. Trying something else.
Disappointing Americano
For some reason, this blend actually tastes 'watery' and cheap - weak plus poor tasting crema - disappointing, to be honest. Tescos own brand Americano is far superior. I don't think I will buy this product again, when others identifying as Americano are better
my son absolutely loved it much better than dolca guesto ones