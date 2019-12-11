Nescafe Dolce Gusto Starbucks Espresso Roast 12 Capsules 66G
Product Description
- Roast & Ground Coffee.
- Intense and caramelly sweet, this coffee is at the heart of our handcrafted latte.
- Coffee pods compatible with NESCAFÉ DOLCE GUSTO Coffee Machines.
- Enjoy STARBUCKS at home.
- The coffee you love without leaving the house.
- Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Discover the rich & caramelly notes of STARBUCKS by NESCAFÉ DOLCE GUSTO Espresso Roast Dark Roast Coffee Pods
- Pack size: 66g
