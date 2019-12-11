By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Starbucks Caramel Macchiato 12Cap 127.8G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Nescafe Dolce Gusto Starbucks Caramel Macchiato 12Cap 127.8G
£ 4.00
£3.13/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Roast and Ground Coffee & Caramel Flavored Whole Milk Powder with Sugar.
  • Inspired by the STARBUCKS Caramel Macchiato you love, indulge in the creamy bliss of dairy and caramel flavour.
  • Coffee pods compatible with NESCAFÉ DOLCE GUSTO Coffee Machines.
  • Enjoy STARBUCKS at home.
  • The coffee you love without leaving the house.
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Our classic caramel, STARBUCKS by NESCAFÉ DOLCE GUSTO Caramel Macchiato Coffee Pods
  • Pack size: 127.8g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk Powder (67%), Sugar (32%), Natural Flavorings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • UK Tel 0800 707 60 66
  • Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • IRE Tel 00800 63785385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.starbucksathome.com

Net Contents

127.8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer 200 ml
Energy1740 kJ157 kJ313 kJ
-416 kcal37 kcal74 kcal 4%*
Fat17,7 g1,4 g2,8 g 4%*
of which saturates10,2 g0,9 g1,8 g 9%*
Carbohydrate41,7 g4,5 g8,9 g 3%*
of which sugars37,8 g4,0 g8,0 g 9%*
Fibre10,1 g0,1 g0,2 g -
Protein14,3 g1,35 g2,7 g 5%*
Salt0,38 g0,04 g0,08 g 1%*
*RI- Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---
Pack contains 6 servings---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Chococino Pods 16 Capsules

£ 4.00
£1.57/100g

Offer

Galaxy Hot Chocolate Pods 8X17g

£ 3.00
£2.21/100g

Offer

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Starbucks Latte Macchiato 12 Capsules 129G

£ 4.00
£3.11/100g

Offer

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Starbucks Cappuccino 12 Capsules 120G

£ 4.00
£3.34/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here