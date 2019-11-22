By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons 5 Pack Bagels Plain

2.5(3)Write a review
Warburtons 5 Pack Bagels Plain
£ 1.60
£0.32/each
Each bagel contains
  • Energy870kJ 207kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.64g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1088kJ

Product Description

  • 5 Sliced White Bagels
  • "Our wonderful new bagel. Soft, thick and chewy, perfect anytime (p.s. we've sliced them for you too!)"
  • Soft & sliced
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Water, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Dextrose, Maize, Salt, Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Gelling Agent: E466, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk and Sesame Seeds

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label

Warnings

  SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

5 x Bagels

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average bagel (80g)Reference intake (Adult)
Energy 1088kJ870kJ8400kJ
-259kcal207kcal2000kcal
Fat 1.7g1.4g70g
of which saturates 0.8g0.6g20g
Carbohydrate 49.0g39.2g260g
of which sugars 6.4g5.1g90g
Fibre 2.7g2.2g
Protein 10.6g8.5g50g
Salt 0.80g0.64g6g

Safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Not real bagels

1 stars

These are not bagels. They are not chewy like proper bagels. More of a bread texture. Also they are pre-cut which makes the inside slightly stale. Did not finish the pack. I will not be getting these again.

Not as Good as Competitors

2 stars

More like bread than like a bagel. Not as soft and chewy as Tesco bagels or New York bagels. Wouldn't buy again unless there was a mass bagel shortage. One bonus was that they were partially cut and they tasted fine. Definitely edible.

yes very good

5 stars

yes very good

