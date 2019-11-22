Warburtons 5 Pack Bagels Plain

Not real bagels
These are not bagels. They are not chewy like proper bagels. More of a bread texture. Also they are pre-cut which makes the inside slightly stale. Did not finish the pack. I will not be getting these again.
Not as Good as Competitors
More like bread than like a bagel. Not as soft and chewy as Tesco bagels or New York bagels. Wouldn't buy again unless there was a mass bagel shortage. One bonus was that they were partially cut and they tasted fine. Definitely edible.
yes very good
