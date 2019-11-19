By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

London Beer Factory Hazey Daze 4X330ml Can

No ratings yetWrite a review
London Beer Factory Hazey Daze 4X330ml Can
£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Hazey Daze Session IPA
  • Check us out at: thelondonbeerfactory.com
  • The 360° Can
  • Our 360° design lets you completely remove the lid, opening up the full aroma for you to appreciate straight out the can!
  • The Good Stuff
  • A full flavour beer - juicy, crushable, with big tropical notes and brewed with hazy New England yeast. Smooth mango on the tongue with citrus and lashings of pineapple on the nose.
  • Wheat, low colour marris otter, golden naked oats, oats, dextrin
  • Citra, mosaic, vic secret
  • Chicken jambalaya, sticky bbq ribs, lamb brugers.
  • The London Beer Factory is a modern, independent craft brewery creating exceptional & progressive beer since 2014. Based in South London brewing for the world.
  • Tropical
  • Juicy
  • Unfiltered
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Malted Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast, Gluten

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Oats, Wheat

ABV

4.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cold.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • The London Beer Factory,
  • 160 Hamilton Rd,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.

Return to

  • The London Beer Factory,
  • 160 Hamilton Rd,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Fourpure Session Ipa 4X330ml Can

£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Sierra Nevada California Ipa 4X355ml Cans

£ 6.00
£4.23/litre

Offer

Pistonhead Mixed 6 Pack Craft Lager 330Ml

£ 8.00
£4.05/litre

Offer

Camden Pale Ale Can 4 X 330Ml

£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here