London Beer Factory Hazey Daze 4X330ml Can
Product Description
- Hazey Daze Session IPA
- Check us out at: thelondonbeerfactory.com
- The 360° Can
- Our 360° design lets you completely remove the lid, opening up the full aroma for you to appreciate straight out the can!
- The Good Stuff
- A full flavour beer - juicy, crushable, with big tropical notes and brewed with hazy New England yeast. Smooth mango on the tongue with citrus and lashings of pineapple on the nose.
- Wheat, low colour marris otter, golden naked oats, oats, dextrin
- Citra, mosaic, vic secret
- Chicken jambalaya, sticky bbq ribs, lamb brugers.
- The London Beer Factory is a modern, independent craft brewery creating exceptional & progressive beer since 2014. Based in South London brewing for the world.
- Tropical
- Juicy
- Unfiltered
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 1320ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Malted Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast, Gluten
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Oats, Wheat
ABV
4.6% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store cold.
Preparation and Usage
- Drink fresh.
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- The London Beer Factory,
- 160 Hamilton Rd,
- London,
- SE27 9SF.
Return to
- The London Beer Factory,
- 160 Hamilton Rd,
- London,
- SE27 9SF.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml
