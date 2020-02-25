Camden Week Nite Lager 4X330ml Can
Offer
Product Description
- Week Nite Any Day Lager
- Want to talk about beer?
- Visit us at Camdentownbrewery.com
- Weekends get all the good press. We're living for the weeknights, so we made this beer.
- Unfiltered, dry-hoped and full of flavour, it's lower in abv, so more like dancing in the kitchen than an all-night rave (though what you do on a Tuesday is up to you).
- Unpasteurised
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley and Wheat
ABV
3.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Drink cold
Name and address
- Brewed & canned by:
- Camden Town Brewery.
Distributor address
- Camden Town Brewery,
- 55-59 Wilkin St Mews,
- NW5 3NN,
- London,
- UK.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
