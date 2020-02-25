By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brewdog Quench Quake Sour 4X330ml Can

Brewdog Quench Quake Sour 4X330ml Can
£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Beer
  • 10c Refund at SA/NT collection depots in State/ territory of purchase.
  • Buckle up for this juice bomb of a sour beer. The first tremor of tartness hits, then hold tight for a citrus blast of seismic proportions. Tectonic plates of lemon, tangerine, grapefruit and tart apple agitate the pie crust and biscuit backbone.
  • Quench Quake - sessionable seismic citrus sour.
  • Malts: Pale, Wheat
  • Hops: Taurus
  • "Good People Drink Good Beer"
  • Hunter S. Thompson
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Yeast, Hops, Grapefruit, Tangerine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • The first tremor of tartness hits, then hold tight for a citrus blast of seismic proportions. Tectonic plates of lemon, tangerine, grapefruit and tart apple agitate the pie crust and biscuit backbone

ABV

4.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store coldFor Best Before End, See Side of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

