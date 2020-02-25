Brewdog Quench Quake Sour 4X330ml Can
Product Description
- Beer
- 10c Refund at SA/NT collection depots in State/ territory of purchase.
- Buckle up for this juice bomb of a sour beer. The first tremor of tartness hits, then hold tight for a citrus blast of seismic proportions. Tectonic plates of lemon, tangerine, grapefruit and tart apple agitate the pie crust and biscuit backbone.
- Quench Quake - sessionable seismic citrus sour.
- Malts: Pale, Wheat
- Hops: Taurus
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Yeast, Hops, Grapefruit, Tangerine
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Tasting Notes
ABV
4.6% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store coldFor Best Before End, See Side of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Drink fresh
Name and address
- Brewed & canned by:
- BrewDog plc,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland,
- AB41 8BX.
Return to
- brewdog.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020