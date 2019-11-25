By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Vegetarian Butcher What The Cluck 160G

4.5(12)Write a review
£ 3.30
£20.63/kg
per 80g:
  • Energy518kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 647kJ/154kcal

Product Description

  • What the Cluck high protein soy-based chicken-style chunks
  • Discover all our recipes on our website, www.TheVegetarianButcher.co.uk
  • It's that old riddle that's sparked many quarrels throughout the ages: was it the chicken or the egg that came first? Break through the chicken and egg dilemma, and get a delicious meal without ruffling any feathers. We have been able to recreate the same cluckin' great flavour, without the use of chicken or eggs!
  • Some say that the vegan chicken-style chunks from The Vegetarian Butcher taste more like chicken than chicken itself. Our What the Cluck chunks are 100% plant-based and are our flagship product. The next big thing in plant-based gastronomy. Master chefs have a hard time distinguishing it from the real thing. Tasty in a curry, stir fry, salad, and as a basis for your favourite 'chicken' dish.
  • Just like workhorses were replaced by tractors a hundred years ago, animals will be replaced by sustainable new techniques that produce meat from legumes and grains. All of our ‘meat' lessens the impact on the environment of traditional animal agriculture and meat. Go the extra mile with our products by swapping out animal based meat and be much more efficient in the use of land, soy, and fossil fuels. We've created the best and most delicious way to convince meat lovers that meat no longer has to come from animals. So no need to chicken out - let the taste do the talking!
  • Our founder, Jaap Korteweg, a 9th generation Dutch farmer, became a vegetarian after the outbreak of swine flu in the Netherlands in 1998 when he was asked to store the carcasses of millions of dead pigs in his cold storage. He thought about becoming an organic farmer, but couldn't bring himself to slaughter his own animals after they became part of the family over the years. However, he kept craving the taste and texture of meat. So together with producers of vegetable protein, scientists and innovative chefs, his main goal became to develop and produce plant-based meat that is as good as if not better than the original. Now he is bringing them to the UK, in chilled and frozen options!
  • We've created a wide range of plant based proteins, all of which are vegetarian, and more than 70% are vegan with our ambition being to become 100% vegan! In the meantime, we believe that we can have a greater impact sooner if we use today's technology to make meat-free delicious as we develop the technology of the future to become fully vegan.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • Jaap Korteweg, 9th generation Dutch farmer and founder of The Vegetarian Butcher:
  • "My goal is to produce delicious vegetarian meat that tastes even better than the original. Just like workhorses were replaced by tractors a hundred years ago, animals will be replaced by sustainable new techniques that produce meat from legumes and grains. My ambition is to give meat lovers the experience that they are not missing out when going meat-free!"
  • Jaap Korteweg
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% vegan
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Soy Structure (88%) (Water, Soy Protein), Spice Extract, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Gluten, Peanuts and Nuts, Prepared to a vegan recipe, however not suitable for Milk and/or Egg allergy sufferers

Storage

Keep refrigerated. After opening consume within 2 days.Thawed product, suitable for re-freezing on day of purchase only. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality and safety of the product. For use by date see front of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions
  • From pan (for wraps, sandwiches, and salads): Put a frying pan on medium heat and add 2-3 tbsp of oil. Pan fry the chunks on one side until golden brown. Then, flip over until warmed through.
  • In sauce or curry: Add chunks straight into sauce & simmer for 2-3 minutes until piping hot throughout.
  • Enjoy while warm.
  • These are guidelines only as appliances may vary.
  • Product must be cooked until piping hot throughout.

Number of uses

** 1 portion = 80g (each pack contains 2 portions)

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • TVB,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • TVB,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • UK Freephone 0800 121 4591
  • IE Callsave 1800 800 688
  • Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy 647kJ/154kcal518kJ/123kcal6%
Fat 4.4g3.5g5%
of which saturates 0.5g0.4g2%
Carbohydrate 5.0g4.0g2%
of which sugars 0.5g0.4g<1%
Fibre 7.6g6.1g
Protein 19.9g15.9g32%
Salt 1.9g1.5g25%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** 1 portion = 80g (each pack contains 2 portions)---

12 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Texture like meat - nothing like tofu

5 stars

Really lovely texture, was good in a curry. Had a bite like chicken does, cant wait to eat it again.

Yeuch

1 stars

It looked but it was utterly tasteless .I fed it to the dogs

Fantastic

5 stars

Absolutely amazing, everything right taste, texture is like the real thing, on my weekly shopping list from now on

Amazing in taste and texture

5 stars

Amazing in taste and texture - I used it to create a fried rice and also in skewered kebabs. Glad to find plant based products such as this in the meat aisle - great idea - flexitarian alternatives for everyone.

Mind blowingly good.

5 stars

My absolute favourite product in the whole world right now, 100% addicted. It's so hard to find plant based meat alternatives that are also gluten free, and especially 'chicken' ones, but these ones.... Oh my. They're so realistic I had to double check twice while eating that they really were made from plants! Not just the taste but the texture too - mind blown!

Fooled my family!

5 stars

Clucking marvellous. My carnivore son said "that chickens lovely" when I made teriyaki with it.

Best thing ever

5 stars

The BEST. It’s actually better than the real thing, all my omnivore friends and family love it so much and say they prefer it! If you’ve not tried these yet, you’re missing out. Shame about the price though, it should be cheaper.

Amazing chicken(not) a taste sensation!!

5 stars

Amazing, I bought this for the wife as she is Vegan, she said she did not like the look of it so I thought I will give it a go( I only eat chicken and fish) and hand on heart I thought I was actually eating chicken, I was so impressed, a little bit expensive foe what you get but so tasty, highly recommend it to ALL VEGANS out there(even my wife) PS send out a few vouchers to get the taste buds flowing.

Great meat analogue

5 stars

a really good chicken analogue, both in flavour and texture

Love it. Better than any piece of meat.

5 stars

Delicious. I tried this for the first time yesterday and I’m so impressed. I didn’t expect it to taste like chicken but it was so much better. I love the mock meat in black bean sauce at my local Chinese and this is much nicer. You can eat it plain or mix a sauce in. Well impressed and very addicted.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

