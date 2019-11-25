The Vegetarian Butcher What The Cluck 160G

Texture like meat - nothing like tofu
Really lovely texture, was good in a curry. Had a bite like chicken does, cant wait to eat it again.
Yeuch
It looked but it was utterly tasteless .I fed it to the dogs
Fantastic
Absolutely amazing, everything right taste, texture is like the real thing, on my weekly shopping list from now on
Amazing in taste and texture
Amazing in taste and texture - I used it to create a fried rice and also in skewered kebabs. Glad to find plant based products such as this in the meat aisle - great idea - flexitarian alternatives for everyone.
Mind blowingly good.
My absolute favourite product in the whole world right now, 100% addicted. It's so hard to find plant based meat alternatives that are also gluten free, and especially 'chicken' ones, but these ones.... Oh my. They're so realistic I had to double check twice while eating that they really were made from plants! Not just the taste but the texture too - mind blown!
Fooled my family!
Clucking marvellous. My carnivore son said "that chickens lovely" when I made teriyaki with it.
Best thing ever
The BEST. It’s actually better than the real thing, all my omnivore friends and family love it so much and say they prefer it! If you’ve not tried these yet, you’re missing out. Shame about the price though, it should be cheaper.
Amazing chicken(not) a taste sensation!!
Amazing, I bought this for the wife as she is Vegan, she said she did not like the look of it so I thought I will give it a go( I only eat chicken and fish) and hand on heart I thought I was actually eating chicken, I was so impressed, a little bit expensive foe what you get but so tasty, highly recommend it to ALL VEGANS out there(even my wife) PS send out a few vouchers to get the taste buds flowing.
Great meat analogue
a really good chicken analogue, both in flavour and texture
Love it. Better than any piece of meat.
Delicious. I tried this for the first time yesterday and I’m so impressed. I didn’t expect it to taste like chicken but it was so much better. I love the mock meat in black bean sauce at my local Chinese and this is much nicer. You can eat it plain or mix a sauce in. Well impressed and very addicted.