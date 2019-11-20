Tesco 8 Mini Plain Tortilla Wraps

Buy these every Friday for our Fajita night, perfe
Buy these every Friday for our Fajita night, perfect size for us. We tried the large ones and it was just to much so reverted back to these. Very good product.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1199kJ / 284kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within one month. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days and by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Wrap all the tortillas in tin foil and place in a pre-heated oven for 8 minutes.
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 8 mins
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 8 servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
8 x Tortilla Wraps
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tortilla (31g)
|Energy
|1199kJ / 284kcal
|372kJ / 88kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|49.7g
|15.4g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|8.2g
|2.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
