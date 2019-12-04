By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 8 Wholemeal Tortilla Wraps

2.5(2)Write a review
Tesco 8 Wholemeal Tortilla Wraps
£ 0.95
£0.12/each
One tortilla
  • Energy718kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1178kJ / 279kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Wholemeal wheat tortilla wraps.
  • Light & Soft Pressed from fresh dough balls for a soft wholemeal flour tortilla. Fill with sliced tandoori chicken, shredded onion bhaji, mixed green salad and mint and cucumber raita.
  • Light & Soft Pressed from fresh dough balls for a soft wholemeal flour tortilla.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Light & soft
  • Pressed from fresh dough balls for a soft wholemeal flour tortilla
  • High fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within one month.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the reseal tab. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Wrap all the tortillas in tin foil and place in a pre-heated oven for 8 minutes.
200°C Fan 180°C Gas 6 8 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • Fill with sliced tandoori chicken, shredded onion bhaji, mixed green salad and mint and cucumber raita.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

8 x Tortilla Wraps

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tortilla (61g)
Energy1178kJ / 279kcal718kJ / 170kcal
Fat5.2g3.2g
Saturates2.5g1.5g
Carbohydrate45.7g27.9g
Sugars3.3g2.0g
Fibre6.9g4.2g
Protein9.0g5.5g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

These say they are suitable for vegans , this is n

1 stars

These say they are suitable for vegans , this is not true they have animal hair in them .

Count before you buy

4 stars

Only seemed to have 7 wraps not 8 best to count before you buy

Usually bought next

Tesco Iceberg Lettuce Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Wholemeal Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.55
£0.09/each

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here