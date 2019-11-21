By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

1.5(7)Write a review
Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps
£ 0.95
£0.12/each
One tortilla
  • Energy731kJ 173kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1199kJ / 284kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Plain wheat tortilla wraps.
  • Light & Soft. Pressed from fresh dough balls for a soft flour tortilla. For homemade tortilla chips, cut into triangles, place in baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and bake until crisp.
  • Light & Soft. Pressed from fresh dough balls for a soft flour tortilla.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Light & soft
  • Pressed from fresh dough balls for a soft flour tortilla
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Use within one month. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the reseal tab. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Wrap all the tortillas in tin foil and place in a pre-heated oven for 8 minutes.
200°C Fan 180°C Gas 6 8 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • For homemade tortilla chips, cut into triangles, place in baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and bake until crisp.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

8 x Tortilla Wraps

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tortilla (61g)
Energy1199kJ / 284kcal731kJ / 173kcal
Fat5.0g3.1g
Saturates2.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate49.7g30.3g
Sugars2.2g1.3g
Fibre3.7g2.3g
Protein8.2g5.0g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Pork- beware!!

1 stars

These contain pork, not suitable for vegetarians then!!! The L-Cysteine listed in the ingredients comes from pig hair or sometimes hair from other animals to soften the dough.

holey!

1 stars

all stuck together so when you pull them appart they all have holes in them, not great when you want to wrap something !!

Overall good, but sometimes you get the wraps stic

3 stars

Overall good, but sometimes you get the wraps sticking together, which isnt helpful

Stuck to each other so disappointed

1 stars

I bought 2 packs of these to try as we go through lots of tortillas, the first one I pulled out was stuck to the next and the continued all through the entire pack, so I opened the second pack, was disappointed to find it was the same there too! I kept them in an ambient temperature in my pantry so neither too hot or cold, I've never had this issue with tortillas before.

i can not believe that you have replaced these tor

1 stars

i can not believe that you have replaced these tortilla wraps with these they are half the size

Too small to be of any use

1 stars

Too small to be of any use

Dissatisfied

1 stars

The new product that has replaced the old one is disappointing. more the size of a mini wrap now and cost more.

Usually bought next

Tesco Iceberg Lettuce Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Old El Paso Smoky Bbq Fajita Seasoning Mx 35G

£ 1.00
£0.29/10g

Tesco British Soured Cream 150Ml

£ 0.69
£0.46/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here