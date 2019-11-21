Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

Pork- beware!!
These contain pork, not suitable for vegetarians then!!! The L-Cysteine listed in the ingredients comes from pig hair or sometimes hair from other animals to soften the dough.
holey!
all stuck together so when you pull them appart they all have holes in them, not great when you want to wrap something !!
Overall good, but sometimes you get the wraps sticking together, which isnt helpful
Stuck to each other so disappointed
I bought 2 packs of these to try as we go through lots of tortillas, the first one I pulled out was stuck to the next and the continued all through the entire pack, so I opened the second pack, was disappointed to find it was the same there too! I kept them in an ambient temperature in my pantry so neither too hot or cold, I've never had this issue with tortillas before.
i can not believe that you have replaced these tortilla wraps with these they are half the size
Too small to be of any use
Dissatisfied
The new product that has replaced the old one is disappointing. more the size of a mini wrap now and cost more.