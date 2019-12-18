By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Johnson's Baby Cotton Touch Powder 400G

Johnson's Baby Cotton Touch Powder 400G
£ 1.87
£0.47/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Powder
  • Your baby's skin is up to 30% thinner than yours, so it needs ultra gentle and delicate care.
  • Absorbs 2x more moisture to protect delicate skin from day 1†
  • †vs. regular powder to protect skin from wetness
  • Hypoallergenic* & paediatrician tested
  • *formulated to minimise the risk of allergies.
  • We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
  • Clinically proven mildness®
  • Blended with real cotton
  • Free from parabens, dyes & phthalates
  • Clinically proven suitable for newborn skin
  • Leaves skin soft, dry & feeling healthy
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

[PR-018414], Zea Mays (Corn) Starch*, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton)*, Hydroxyapatite*, Parfum, * = Naturally-derived

Produce of

Made in Colombia

Preparation and Usage

  • To Use: Shake powder directly into your hand, away from the face, before applying onto baby's skin.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep powder away from children's nose and mouth. Inhalation can cause breathing problems. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Close tightly after use.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 1614
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 220044

Net Contents

400g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Keep powder away from children's nose and mouth. Inhalation can cause breathing problems. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Close tightly after use.

grainy

1 stars

horrible product has a very grainy feel on the skin

