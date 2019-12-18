Johnson's Baby Cotton Touch Bath Wash 2 In 1 500Ml
Product Description
- 2-in-1 Bath & Wash
- JOHNSON'S® is a partner in the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) Alliance Programme.
- To learn more please visit johnsonsbaby.co.uk
- Ultra-light lather to cleanse & protect delicate skin from day 1†
- †Protects from dryness
- Hypoallergenic* & pH balanced
- *Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies.
- Your baby's skin is up to 30% thinner than yours, so it needs ultra gentle and delicate care
- We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
- No more tears
- Blended with real cotton
- Free from parabens, sulphates & dyes
- Clinically proven suitable for newborn skin
- Rinses easily & leaves no residue behind
- Paediatrician and dermatologist tested
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
[PR-018058], Aqua*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, PEG-80 Sorbitan Laurate, Decyl Glucoside*, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton)*, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Lecithin, Coconut Acid, Glyceryl Oleate*, Coco-Glucoside*, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Chloride, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate*, Citric Acid*, Sodium Hydroxide, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, * = Naturally-derived
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- To Use: Wet baby's hair & body with warm water, apply wash with your hand or washcloth, gently lather & rinse. For an even better experience, follow with our Cottontouch™ face and body lotion.
Warnings
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
Return to
- Careline: 0808 238 1614
- Careline: 1800 220044
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.
