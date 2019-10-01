Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

Useless
waste of time. Buds keep coming off so you are left with a stick. Will never buy these again!
Utter rubbish
Do not buy these - they are ridiculously bad. They used to be the best on the market and now they are pointless with this new design - they bend upon use. Utter Rubbish!
Traditionally the best.
Like many others I have always used and trusted Johnson’s ear buds for my family. I hope all the complainers who left bad reviews about the eco friendly design now feel silly. These are still the best around.
New design very poor quality
I understand that the new paper sticks are more environmentally friendly so that's good, but the cotton bud doesn't hold on the stick now and slides down when you use them. No point buying anymore as they are not fit for purpose, need a redesign.
Cheap
I’ve always bought Johnson’s but there just cheap and weak like all the rest now, the bud falls off the stick but never ever used to, can’t just go by the brand anymore when there made weak
Substandard product
I have always bought Johnson Cotton Buds (blue) over any others as they were strong and did the job they were intended for but what an absolute waste of money the newer (white) ones are, they are not fit for purpose as the cotton bud itself is to hard as not enough "wad" on it and the stick itself just bends with the slightest bit of resistance. Wont be buying anymore, they are far less effective than many far cheaper brands so may as well go for cheap in the first place.
Better for the environment
Let’s hope your claims are true because I am so glad you have adapted your product to be bio degradable and have got rid of the plastic. Choosing this product is a small change we can all make in reducing our plastic use. Come on, J&J, can you tackle wipes next?
From best to mediocre
J &J cotton buds used to be the best commercial cotton buds by far. Since they were rightly pushed into replacing the plastic stalks by paper ones the quality of the buds has plummeted to nearly useless. They need to find a biodegradable alternative that has the rigidity of the old plastic ones.
Cotton buds are fine
I am a little surprised at the bad reviews. I have just purchased some. I dont know what amount of pressure all these people are using with them, but when I used them they worked perfectly without any bending. So from my point of view they worked as well as expected.
WELL DONE JOHNSONS
And to all the people who are moaning about the difference in handles need to really think about the environment. The world bigger than a minimal added struggle to clean your ears the paper is perfectly fine!Think of the plastic that’s taking over the world. Thank you Johnson’s for making a step to a better world!