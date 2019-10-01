By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

2(87)Write a review
Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces
£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Product Description

  • Baby Cotton Buds
  • For cleaning delicate areas around eyes & outer ear
  • Designed to clean delicate and difficult to reach areas
  • Soft & gentle for use on delicate skin
  • Naturally absorbent with 100% pure cotton tips & 100% paper sticks

Information

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • To Use: Gently cleanses and dries between baby's fingers, toes and around the eyes, nose or outer ear. It can also be used to apply cream to blemishes. Ideal for applying and removing make-up and cleaning around eyes and outer ear.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Never insert a cotton bud into the inner ear or nose. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Improper use can cause injury.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 1614
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 220044

Net Contents

200 x Buds

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Never insert a cotton bud into the inner ear or nose. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Improper use can cause injury.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

87 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Useless

1 stars

waste of time. Buds keep coming off so you are left with a stick. Will never buy these again!

Utter rubbish

1 stars

Do not buy these - they are ridiculously bad. They used to be the best on the market and now they are pointless with this new design - they bend upon use. Utter Rubbish!

Traditionally the best.

5 stars

Like many others I have always used and trusted Johnson’s ear buds for my family. I hope all the complainers who left bad reviews about the eco friendly design now feel silly. These are still the best around.

New design very poor quality

1 stars

I understand that the new paper sticks are more environmentally friendly so that's good, but the cotton bud doesn't hold on the stick now and slides down when you use them. No point buying anymore as they are not fit for purpose, need a redesign.

Cheap

1 stars

I’ve always bought Johnson’s but there just cheap and weak like all the rest now, the bud falls off the stick but never ever used to, can’t just go by the brand anymore when there made weak

Substandard product

1 stars

I have always bought Johnson Cotton Buds (blue) over any others as they were strong and did the job they were intended for but what an absolute waste of money the newer (white) ones are, they are not fit for purpose as the cotton bud itself is to hard as not enough "wad" on it and the stick itself just bends with the slightest bit of resistance. Wont be buying anymore, they are far less effective than many far cheaper brands so may as well go for cheap in the first place.

Better for the environment

4 stars

Let’s hope your claims are true because I am so glad you have adapted your product to be bio degradable and have got rid of the plastic. Choosing this product is a small change we can all make in reducing our plastic use. Come on, J&J, can you tackle wipes next?

From best to mediocre

3 stars

J &J cotton buds used to be the best commercial cotton buds by far. Since they were rightly pushed into replacing the plastic stalks by paper ones the quality of the buds has plummeted to nearly useless. They need to find a biodegradable alternative that has the rigidity of the old plastic ones.

Cotton buds are fine

5 stars

I am a little surprised at the bad reviews. I have just purchased some. I dont know what amount of pressure all these people are using with them, but when I used them they worked perfectly without any bending. So from my point of view they worked as well as expected.

WELL DONE JOHNSONS

5 stars

And to all the people who are moaning about the difference in handles need to really think about the environment. The world bigger than a minimal added struggle to clean your ears the paper is perfectly fine!Think of the plastic that’s taking over the world. Thank you Johnson’s for making a step to a better world!

1-10 of 87 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 2.10
£0.12/100sheet

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

£ 1.10
£0.50/100sheet

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here