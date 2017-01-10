By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Johnson's Baby Bedtime Powder 500G

5(5)Write a review
Johnson's Baby Bedtime Powder 500G
£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

New

Product Description

  • Bedtime Powder
  • Did you know a consistent bedtime routine can help your baby fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer?
  • We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
  • Clinically proven mildness
  • Active baby
  • With soothing NaturalCalm™ essences
  • Gently absorbs excess moisture to keep skin soft & dry during the night
  • Free from parabens, dyes & phthalates
  • Creates a protective barrier to reduce effects of rubbing & chafing
  • Leaves skin soft, dry and feeling healthy
  • Paediatrician & dermatologist tested
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

[PR-002185], Talc, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • To Use: Shake into hands, away from the face, then apply onto skin.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep powder away from children's nose and mouth. Inhalation can cause breathing problems. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Close tightly after use.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 1614
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 220044

Net Contents

500g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Keep powder away from children's nose and mouth. Inhalation can cause breathing problems. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Close tightly after use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent Product

5 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

Excellent Product..i recommend this for everybody..................

Such a calming scent!

5 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

I use all of this range on my baby and on myself also. It smells very similar to the dreamy cream that they used to do and is just delicious! The powder is very gentle and a lovely post bath time routine for us.

smells beaut!

5 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

Smells beautiful both my children get covered in this every time they step out of the bath

Makes my little girls skin so soft!

5 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

Bought this since my little girl was born a year ago and have not used anything else, she is in a routine of bath, bottle and bed. This powder settles her down after an exciting time splashing about :) definitely would recommend!

Great product

5 stars

Review from johnsonsbaby.co.uk

I first bought Johnson's baby powder many years ago when my sons were born. When my grandchildren came along I started to buy the Johnson's baby bedtime powder. I love the smell and it's so gentle that I also use it each day myself, after a shower.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here