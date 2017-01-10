Johnson's Baby Bedtime Powder 500G

Excellent Product
Excellent Product..i recommend this for everybody..................
Such a calming scent!
I use all of this range on my baby and on myself also. It smells very similar to the dreamy cream that they used to do and is just delicious! The powder is very gentle and a lovely post bath time routine for us.
smells beaut!
Smells beautiful both my children get covered in this every time they step out of the bath
Makes my little girls skin so soft!
Bought this since my little girl was born a year ago and have not used anything else, she is in a routine of bath, bottle and bed. This powder settles her down after an exciting time splashing about :) definitely would recommend!
Great product
I first bought Johnson's baby powder many years ago when my sons were born. When my grandchildren came along I started to buy the Johnson's baby bedtime powder. I love the smell and it's so gentle that I also use it each day myself, after a shower.