Johnson's Baby Top-To-Toe Washcloths 15S

4(4)Write a review
£ 2.25
£0.15/each

Product Description

  • Washcloths
  • JOHNSON'S® is a partner in the RCM Alliance Programme. Find out more at johnsonsbaby.co.uk
  • Healthy Feeling Skin, Happy Baby.
  • When a baby is born, their skin is at its most delicate. That's why we perfected our formulas over 125 years so they're now even more gentle for all.
  • 50% bigger†
  • Bigger, thicker & stronger†
  • †vs. a JOHNSON'S® baby gentle all over wipe
  • Hypoallergic*, paediatrician & dermatologist tested
  • *formulated to minimise the risk of allergies
  • Supported by: The Royal College of Midwives
  • We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
  • No more tears
  • Our largest & thickest wipe to gently cleanse all-over between baths
  • 0% parabens, phthalates, alcohol
  • Gently cleanses delicate infant skin
  • No need for drying or water
  • Soft and thick cloth

Information

Ingredients

[PR-018981], Aqua*, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Glycerin*, Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, * = Naturally-derived

Storage

Best used before the end of: See printed Exp.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • To Use: Gently cleanse delicate skin. No need to add water or dry.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 08082381614
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800220044

Net Contents

15 x Washcloths

Safety information

WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Really good for adult as well

5 stars

These were excellent in their intended job, which was to help wash my disabled husband. The size was good, and easier to use than several flannels and towels.

Baby had bad reaction

1 stars

Used one of these wipes on my 6 month old today. He has never had any reaction to any product before (including other J&J products) but these cloths resulted in his skin turning bright red and getting very hot and puffy within seconds of using them. He was quite distressed by the reaction. Would recommend you avoid this product. Would not give any stars but 1* was the lowest value you could choose!

Excellant

5 stars

i actually use these on my face while at work and found they left my face feeling clean and fresh to which i purchased another pack for my sister to try on her 3month old son as he is a big baby and suffers with sweat build up on his neck and they worked straight away......excellant product

Love them!

4 stars

I find these very handy for the times when the baby explodes his nappy, or is sick. As after cleaning with normal wipes that they still leave some fecal matter/stains on his skin, so I use these to wash him down properly where wipes can't and when we are not able to get him in a bath! My only reason for not giving 5 stars is the price vs the amount of wash cloths you get in the pack. Wish there was maybe 20 in the pack for the price. That being said I will still buy them for the convenience and helpfulness and there is always a pack in his nappy bag!!

