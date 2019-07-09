Johnson's Baby Top-To-Toe Washcloths 15S

Really good for adult as well
These were excellent in their intended job, which was to help wash my disabled husband. The size was good, and easier to use than several flannels and towels.
Baby had bad reaction
Used one of these wipes on my 6 month old today. He has never had any reaction to any product before (including other J&J products) but these cloths resulted in his skin turning bright red and getting very hot and puffy within seconds of using them. He was quite distressed by the reaction. Would recommend you avoid this product. Would not give any stars but 1* was the lowest value you could choose!
Excellant
i actually use these on my face while at work and found they left my face feeling clean and fresh to which i purchased another pack for my sister to try on her 3month old son as he is a big baby and suffers with sweat build up on his neck and they worked straight away......excellant product
Love them!
I find these very handy for the times when the baby explodes his nappy, or is sick. As after cleaning with normal wipes that they still leave some fecal matter/stains on his skin, so I use these to wash him down properly where wipes can't and when we are not able to get him in a bath! My only reason for not giving 5 stars is the price vs the amount of wash cloths you get in the pack. Wish there was maybe 20 in the pack for the price. That being said I will still buy them for the convenience and helpfulness and there is always a pack in his nappy bag!!