Johnson's Kids Bubble Bath & Wash 500Ml
Product Description
- Kids Bubble Bath & Wash
- As your child grows, their skincare needs change. Our children's products are specifically designed to be gentle on developing skin.
- Hypoallergenic *
- *Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies.
- We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
- No more tears
- Bubbly bath time fun
- Lots of big, fluffy bubbles to gently cleanse delicate skin
- Free from parabens, sulphates & dyes
- As gentle to the eyes as pure water
- Cleanses without drying delicate skin
- Paediatrician and dermatologist tested
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
[PR-018691], Aqua*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, PEG-80 Sorbitan Laurate, Glycerin*, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Coconut Acid, Glycol Distearate*, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Decyl Glucoside*, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate*, Laureth-4, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid*, Formic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, * = Naturally-derived
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- To Use: Ideal for daily use. Add to running water and swirl by hand to create big, fluffy bubbles. Alternatively, place a small amount on hand or sponge and apply to your little one's skin, lather and rinse.
Warnings
- WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
Return to
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline: 0808 238 1614
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- Careline: 1800 220044
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
