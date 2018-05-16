Sky Voice Remote

- This original Sky Q Voice Remote control is compatible with all Sky Q boxes (Sky Q 1TB or 2TB box plus the Sky Q Mini box). You can effortlessly find what you are looking for using just your voice. Use the dedicated search button or the voice search button for entertainment in an instant or let the sidebar button launch easy access to great Sky Q apps like Sky News HQ and My Photos - all while you watch Sky TV. Once connected to your SKY Q box, you will never have to worry about losing your new remote. Simply press the Q on the front of your Sky Q box and the remote will start beeping allowing you to find it easily. This remote can also be linked to your TV to control the power and volume.
- H4.9cm x W2.6cm x D17.7cm
- Ready to use with Sky Q 1TB, 2TB and Sky Q mini box
- Voice search function
- 2 AAA batteries included
