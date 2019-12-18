Johnson's Baby Oil 300Ml
Product Description
- Baby Oil
- Locks in 2x more moisture†
- †than baby lotion
- Hypoallergenic*
- *formulated to minimise the risk of allergies.
- Clinically proven mildness®
- Pure & gentle daily care
- Free from parabens, dyes & phthalates
- Moisturises & protects delicate skin from dryness
- Ideal for baby massage
- Dermatologist tested
- Pack size: 300ml
Information
Ingredients
[FPT1350], Paraffinum Liquidum, Isopropyl Palmitate*, Parfum, * = Naturally-derived
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- To use: Pour a small amount onto palms and rub hands together to warm, then gently massage onto skin.
Warnings
- WARNING: Keep out of reach of children to avoid drinking or accidental inhalation which can cause serious injury. Should breathing problems occur, consult a doctor immediately. For external use only.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
Return to
- Careline: 0808 238 1614
- Careline: 1800 220044
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
