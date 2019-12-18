Johnson's Baby Bedtime Bath 500Ml
- Bedtime Bath
- Did you know? A soothing nightly ritual can help send your growing baby to dreamland. Our bedtime routine can help them fall asleep faster & stay asleep longer.
- We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
- No more tears
- Active baby
- With soothing NaturalCalm™ essences
- Clinically proven routine to help baby sleep better
- Free from parabens, sulphates and dyes
- Routine tested with baby sleep experts
- Gently cleanses to leave delicate skin feeling healthy
- When baby sleeps better, parents sleep better too
- Pack size: 500ml
[PR-018617], Aqua*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, PEG-80 Sorbitan Laurate, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Coconut Acid, Glycerin*, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Decyl Glucoside*, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate*, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid*, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, * = Naturally-derived
Made in Italy
- Our 3-step Routine: Warm Bath + Massage + Quiet Time
- To Use: Add to running water and swirl by hand in baby's bath. Gently lather, rinse and dry.
- WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline: 0808 238 1614
500ml ℮
WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.
