By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Johnson's Baby Lotion 300Ml

3(1)Write a review
Johnson's Baby Lotion 300Ml
£ 1.33
£0.44/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Baby Lotion
  • When a baby is born, their skin is at its most delicate. That's why we perfected our formulas over 125 years so they're now even more gentle for all.
  • Hypoallergenic*
  • *Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies.
  • We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
  • Clinically proven mildness®
  • Pure & gentle daily care
  • Leaves skin soft & smooth after just 1 use
  • Free from parabens, dyes & phthalates
  • Nourishes baby's skin for 24 hours
  • With coconut oil
  • Keeps skin soft and feeling healthy
  • Paediatrician & dermatologist tested
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Ingredients

[PR-018677], Aqua*, Glycerin*, Isopropyl Palmitate*, Glyceryl Stearate*, Cetyl Alcohol*, Cetearyl Alcohol*, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Dimethicone, Ethylhexylglycerin, Palmitic Acid*, Stearic Acid*, Polysorbate 20, p-Anisic Acid*, Titanium Dioxide*, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate*, Carbomer, Xanthan Gum*, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Bitartrate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, * = Naturally-derived

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • To Use: Gently smooth over baby's entire body to moisturise, or apply on cotton wool to cleanse.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 1614
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 220044

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

It is so good

3 stars

Hi thank you when I had an baby

Usually bought next

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Johnson's Baby Powder 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Fred & Flo 150 Nappy Bags

£ 0.89
£0.01/each

Johnson's Baby Lotion 500Ml

£ 2.35
£0.47/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here