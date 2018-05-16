Johnson's Baby Bath 500Ml

Product Description
- Baby Bath
- When a baby is born, their skin is at its most delicate. That's why we perfected our formulas over 125 years so they're now even more gentle for all.
- Hypoallergenic* & pH balanced
- *Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies.
- We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
- No more tears
- Pure & gentle daily care
- Our mildest formula, gently cleanses and leaves skin feeling healthy
- Free from parabens, sulphates & dyes
- As gentle to the eyes as pure water
- Cleanses without drying delicate skin
- Paediatrician and dermatologist tested
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
[PR-018675], Aqua*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, PEG-80 Sorbitan Laurate, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Coconut Acid, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Decyl Glucoside*, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate*, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid*, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, * = Naturally-derived
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- To Use: Add to running water and swirl by hand in baby's bath. Gently lather and rinse.
Warnings
- WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
Return to
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline: 0808 238 1614
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- Careline: 1800 220044
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
