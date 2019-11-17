By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Johnson's Baby Shampoo 500Ml

Johnson's Baby Shampoo 500Ml
£ 2.35
£0.47/100ml

Product Description

  • Baby Shampoo
  • When a baby is born, their skin is at its most delicate. That's why we perfected our formulas over 125 years so they're now even more gentle for all.
  • Hypoallergenic*
  • *Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies.
  • We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
  • No more tears®
  • Pure & gentle daily care
  • Our mildest formula
  • As gentle to eyes as pure water
  • Free from parabens, sulphates & dyes
  • Gently cleanses to keep delicate hair & scalp feeling healthy
  • pH ideal for baby's delicate skin
  • Paediatrician & dermatologist tested
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

[PR-019204], Aqua*, Cocamidopropyl Betaine*, Decyl Glucoside*, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate*, Polyquaternium-10, Coconut Acid, Glycerin*, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate*, PEG-80 Sorbitan Laurate, PEG-150 Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid*, BHT, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, * = Naturally-derived

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • To Use: Wet baby's hair, pour a small amount of shampoo onto hand, gently lather into hair and then rinse.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Name and address

  Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  Maidenhead,
  SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  Careline: 0808 238 1614
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 220044

500ml ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Trouble opening the bottle

2 stars

Terrible trouble opening the top of this bottle, whoever designed it should have made sure Quality Control Staff could open it easily before sending it out to the big wide world. I can see other Reviewers have had similar problems with this new fangled top. I'm going back to the smaller bottles with the simple screw top cap.

Product fine, but I have had great difficulty with

1 stars

Product fine, but I have had great difficulty with opening the top. Have managed to use the shampoo by taking the top off and I am sure that's not what supposed to happen. Can not figure it out. I will buy a simple good old turn and take off top next time. Poor design.

The rebrand of baby shampoo is poor - not as good

1 stars

The rebrand of baby shampoo is poor - not as good quality as it was previously. Very diluted. Disappointed in you Johnson's.

yucky gunk! Why change a successful formula?

1 stars

why have J and J changed this? This is now a horrible gunky consistency. Also the colour is in the bottle, the gunk inside is colourless, so you can't see how much you have left. We've changed to another brand.

Rubbish new designed bottle

1 stars

Rubbish new bottle. too big and cant grip it when hands are wet. I've used this baby shampoo for over 50yrs and on my children when they were growing up but won't be using it again. whoever designed this new bottle must have no children and big hands!!!

