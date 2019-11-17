Johnson's Baby Shampoo 500Ml

Trouble opening the bottle
Terrible trouble opening the top of this bottle, whoever designed it should have made sure Quality Control Staff could open it easily before sending it out to the big wide world. I can see other Reviewers have had similar problems with this new fangled top. I'm going back to the smaller bottles with the simple screw top cap.
Product fine, but I have had great difficulty with
Product fine, but I have had great difficulty with opening the top. Have managed to use the shampoo by taking the top off and I am sure that's not what supposed to happen. Can not figure it out. I will buy a simple good old turn and take off top next time. Poor design.
The rebrand of baby shampoo is poor - not as good
The rebrand of baby shampoo is poor - not as good quality as it was previously. Very diluted. Disappointed in you Johnson's.
yucky gunk! Why change a successful formula?
why have J and J changed this? This is now a horrible gunky consistency. Also the colour is in the bottle, the gunk inside is colourless, so you can't see how much you have left. We've changed to another brand.
Rubbish new designed bottle
Rubbish new bottle. too big and cant grip it when hands are wet. I've used this baby shampoo for over 50yrs and on my children when they were growing up but won't be using it again. whoever designed this new bottle must have no children and big hands!!!