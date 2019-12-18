Johnson's Baby Powder 500G

Product Description
- Baby Powder
- When a baby is born, their skin is at its most delicate. That's why we perfected our formulas over 125 years so they're now even more gentle for all.
- Hypoallergenic* & dermatologist tested
- *formulated to minimise the risk of allergies.
- We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
- Clinically mildness proven®
- Absorbs moisture to keep skin comfortable, dry & feeling healthy all day
- Free from parabens, dyes & phthalates
- Made with purified talc, fully evaluated by scientific and medical experts
- Helps protect skin from rubbing & chafing
- Leaves skin soft, dry and feeling healthy
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
[PR-000883], Talc, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- To Use: Shake into hands, away from the face, then onto skin.
Warnings
- WARNING: Keep powder away from children's nose and mouth. Inhalation can cause breathing problems. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Close tightly after use.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
Return to
- Careline: 0808 238 1614
- Careline: 1800 220044
Net Contents
500g ℮
Safety information
