Tesco Finest Salmon Wellington 700G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Salmon Wellington 700G
£ 5.00
£7.15/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1653kJ 396kcal
    20%
  • Fat24.1g
    34%
  • Saturates11.1g
    56%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1014kJ

Product Description

  • Salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbusha) in puff pastry with a cream cheese sauce.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent salmon, rich cheese sauce and tender spinach in golden, buttery puff pastry
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish) (41%), Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4%), Whole Milk, Spinach Leaf (3%), Butter (Milk), Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Onion, Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Cheese Powder (Milk), Mustard Seed, Garlic, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, White Pepper, Yeast Extract, Milk Sugar, Parsley, Turmeric, Onion Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Vitamin A, Lovage, Nutmeg, Garlic Powder, Rosemary Extract, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 55-60 minutes.
Leave to stand for 5 minutes before cutting with a serrated knife.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 55-60 mins
Caution
This product contains raw fish.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using salmon

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/4 of a pack (163g**)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 1014kJ1653kJ8400kJ
-243kcal396kcal20%2000kcal
Fat 14.8g24.1g34%70g
of which saturates 6.8g11.1g56%20g
Carbohydrate 14.6g23.8g
of which sugars 1.7g2.8g3%90g
Fibre 1.4g2.3g
Protein 12.2g19.9g
Salt 0.6g1.0g17%6g
Pack contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
**When cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 652g----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this Salmon Wellington

5 stars

I was dubious about buying this Salmon wellington as I really liked the previous one that Tesco did, but I need not have worried, this is actually much tastier than their previous recipe and the added spinach makes it so much nicer. I also believe it cooks alot better too. The whole family now enjoys this as a meal, usually paired with new potatoes and green vegetables.

Actually very delicious

5 stars

The puff pastry is nice and flaky, the salmon is tender, the sauce has a hint of seasoning and for some greens, it has a speckle of spinach all encased in a parcel of deliciousness. The only downside is it takes 45 mins to cook. As soon as you open it, you just want to eat it and NOT wait almost an hour to dig in. And I wish it was a bit bigger.

This product has changed for the worse

1 stars

This is not the fish shaped Salmon Wellington that had a dill sauce and was delicious. This is a block shaped replacement with a horrid spinach sauce. Make sure you don't make the same mistake

Would definitely try again

4 stars

Tried this for a Sunday evening meal paired with new potatoes and green beans. Couldn't be simpler to cook - simply pop it in the oven straight from frozen. Pastry was crisp, salmon was quite moist and sauce was very nice. Good value for the money. Will serve 4 people with sides.

