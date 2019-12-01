Tesco Finest Salmon Wellington 700G

Love this Salmon Wellington
I was dubious about buying this Salmon wellington as I really liked the previous one that Tesco did, but I need not have worried, this is actually much tastier than their previous recipe and the added spinach makes it so much nicer. I also believe it cooks alot better too. The whole family now enjoys this as a meal, usually paired with new potatoes and green vegetables.
Actually very delicious
The puff pastry is nice and flaky, the salmon is tender, the sauce has a hint of seasoning and for some greens, it has a speckle of spinach all encased in a parcel of deliciousness. The only downside is it takes 45 mins to cook. As soon as you open it, you just want to eat it and NOT wait almost an hour to dig in. And I wish it was a bit bigger.
This product has changed for the worse
This is not the fish shaped Salmon Wellington that had a dill sauce and was delicious. This is a block shaped replacement with a horrid spinach sauce. Make sure you don't make the same mistake
Would definitely try again
Tried this for a Sunday evening meal paired with new potatoes and green beans. Couldn't be simpler to cook - simply pop it in the oven straight from frozen. Pastry was crisp, salmon was quite moist and sauce was very nice. Good value for the money. Will serve 4 people with sides.