By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye Inspirations Chicken Fillets Sesame 250G

4(16)Write a review
Birds Eye Inspirations Chicken Fillets Sesame 250G
£ 3.00
£12.00/kg
Per 1/2 pack oven baked provides:
  • Energy1138kJ 272kcal
    14%
  • Fat13g
    19%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast strips, coated in sesame seed breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Birds Eye Inspirations brings you delicious, menu inspired dishes for quality meal times at home. Enjoy our Chicken mini fillets chopped-up in a fresh salad or in a gourmet wrap.
  • Why does it say made with 100% chicken breast fillet if it's 60% chicken breast fillet? Made with 100% chicken breast fillet means we use only chicken breast fillet in this product. The other 40% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Why not try...
  • Chicken Mini Fillets in Chilli Flake breadcrumbs
  • 100% breast fillet
  • Eating in inspired by dining out
  • Cook from frozen
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (60%), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast, Paprika, Turmeric), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Sesame Seeds, Dextrose, Salt, Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya, Milk, Egg, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Pre-heat the oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 15 mins
Remove the Mini Fillets from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking. Cook until crisp and golden.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 1/2 Pack Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ889kJ1138kJ
- kcal212kcal272kcal
Fat 10g13g
- of which Saturates 1.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate 15g19g
- of which Sugars 0.9g1.1g
Fibre 1.1g1.4g
Protein 15g19g
Salt 0.82g1.0g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

East, tasty chicken portions.

5 stars

Good quality chicken. Very tasty. Ideal to have with chips and veg. Also good to have cold with salad.

Slither of bone

1 stars

I’ve loved this product and so has my Daughter, who has previously battled with an eating disorder. We were enjoying our dinner when I realised I had a slither of bone in my mouth. This totally put her off eating her dinner. It’s such a shame, there is small print on the packaging about possible bones but it doesn’t stand out.

Chicken fillets not sure

1 stars

Two of my children thought these were actually fish !

More Sesame Seeds please

4 stars

Really enjoyed these in wraps and with salad and chips but for me would like more Sesame Seeds, then would be 5 stars

Beautifully Tender Chicken

5 stars

Have just used this and we so impressed with the tenderness of the chicken and the lovely flavour. Have been into Tesco Wokingham to purchase more and no surprise, they have none in stock! Will be shopping for it elsewhere as it is delicious.

the coating was great

5 stars

dance around and sat bye these are great and sings

So good.

5 stars

I couldn't believe this was frozen. The chicken tasted almost fresh. It was tender and juicy and the coating is excellent, the sesame really adds to the flavour.

The best frozen chicken I've ever had!!

5 stars

Im funny with frozen meat, especially chicken. I can honestly say this is the best frozen chicken I have ever eaten. It's been my dinner for 3 days running now and probably a fourth tonight lol. Can make so many different meals out of them, salads, wraps or just simply chicken and chips. Well done and thank you will be buying these for the rest of my life. Maybe produce some more with different breadcrumbs.

Omg yes!!

5 stars

Tasted these for the first time today and they are delicious. Definitely recommend and a good price too. So succulent but also crispy. I want more

Yummy

5 stars

I tried the new seaseme dead chicken. Wow. They are amazing. The best thing ever. I hate frozen normally but birds eye you have changed me.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Birds Eye Inspirations Chicken Fillets Original 250G

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Bernard Matthews Turkey Dinosaurs 450G

£ 2.00
£4.45/kg

Offer

Bernard Matthews 15 Mini Kievs 340G

£ 2.00
£5.89/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here