Birds Eye Inspirations Chicken Fillets Sesame 250G

East, tasty chicken portions.
Good quality chicken. Very tasty. Ideal to have with chips and veg. Also good to have cold with salad.
Slither of bone
I’ve loved this product and so has my Daughter, who has previously battled with an eating disorder. We were enjoying our dinner when I realised I had a slither of bone in my mouth. This totally put her off eating her dinner. It’s such a shame, there is small print on the packaging about possible bones but it doesn’t stand out.
Chicken fillets not sure
Two of my children thought these were actually fish !
More Sesame Seeds please
Really enjoyed these in wraps and with salad and chips but for me would like more Sesame Seeds, then would be 5 stars
Beautifully Tender Chicken
Have just used this and we so impressed with the tenderness of the chicken and the lovely flavour. Have been into Tesco Wokingham to purchase more and no surprise, they have none in stock! Will be shopping for it elsewhere as it is delicious.
the coating was great
dance around and sat bye these are great and sings
So good.
I couldn't believe this was frozen. The chicken tasted almost fresh. It was tender and juicy and the coating is excellent, the sesame really adds to the flavour.
The best frozen chicken I've ever had!!
Im funny with frozen meat, especially chicken. I can honestly say this is the best frozen chicken I have ever eaten. It's been my dinner for 3 days running now and probably a fourth tonight lol. Can make so many different meals out of them, salads, wraps or just simply chicken and chips. Well done and thank you will be buying these for the rest of my life. Maybe produce some more with different breadcrumbs.
Omg yes!!
Tasted these for the first time today and they are delicious. Definitely recommend and a good price too. So succulent but also crispy. I want more
Yummy
I tried the new seaseme dead chicken. Wow. They are amazing. The best thing ever. I hate frozen normally but birds eye you have changed me.