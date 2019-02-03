Birds Eye Inspirations Chicken Fillets Original 250G

Revolting and NOT 100% whole chicken breast
How can this be advertised as 100% whole chicken breast fillet on the front and then under ingredients it states 54% chicken breast and the other 46% is definitely not the breadcrumb coating which was thinly coated and tasteless- the rest is clearly water, starch, cornflour, egg powder etc- why is any of this needed? The end result is tasteless and slimy chicken and is not a whole piece of fillet- it is made from bits- it is not the right shape to be a whole mini-fillet. Birds Eye should be ashamed to sell this particularly with a label of "Inspiration"!
Nothing mini about them!
4 in a box. 1 small, 2 medium and 1 large! More like normal chicken breast then mini fillets! Dry and lack seasoning.
Very poor quality chicken
Disappointed, we have had these three times and have even waited them as the standard of the chicken is poor. Fatty, bad tasting chicken and much worse than other brands we have tried regularly.
Fish smell
Horrendous, the chicken has a fish smell from them. Children wouldn't eat them as they thought it was fish.
Real chicken fillet
Great texture lovely flavour looks like real chicken fillet.
Love these
Tasted so good, will definitely add this to my weekly shopping.
the best
I know this is the best birds eye item i have ever had.