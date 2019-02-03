By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Inspirations Chicken Fillets Original 250G

2.5(7)Write a review
£ 3.00
£12.00/kg
Per 1/2 pack oven baked provides:
  • Energy1212kJ 290kcal
    15%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.95g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast strips, coated in breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Birds Eye Inspirations brings you delicious, menu inspired dishes for quality meal times at home. Enjoy our Chicken mini fillets with wedges and a sweet chilli dip or in a gourmet wrap.
  • Why does it say made with 100% chicken breast fillet if it's 61% chicken breast fillet? Made with 100% chicken breast fillet means we use only chicken breast fillet in this product. The other 39% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Why not try...
  • Chicken Mini Fillets in Sesame Seed breadcrumbs
  • 100% breast fillet
  • Eating in inspired by dining out
  • Cook from frozen
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (61%), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Turmeric), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya, Milk, Egg, Celery, Mustard, Sesame

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Pre-heat the oven to 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 15 mins
Remove the Mini Fillets from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking. Cook until crisp and golden.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 1/2 Pack Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ963kJ1212kJ
- kcal230kcal290kcal
Fat 12g15g
- of which Saturates 1.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate 16g20g
- of which Sugars 1.6g2.0g
Fibre 1.1g1.4g
Protein 14g18g
Salt 0.76g0.95g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Revolting and NOT 100% whole chicken breast

1 stars

How can this be advertised as 100% whole chicken breast fillet on the front and then under ingredients it states 54% chicken breast and the other 46% is definitely not the breadcrumb coating which was thinly coated and tasteless- the rest is clearly water, starch, cornflour, egg powder etc- why is any of this needed? The end result is tasteless and slimy chicken and is not a whole piece of fillet- it is made from bits- it is not the right shape to be a whole mini-fillet. Birds Eye should be ashamed to sell this particularly with a label of "Inspiration"!

Nothing mini about them!

1 stars

4 in a box. 1 small, 2 medium and 1 large! More like normal chicken breast then mini fillets! Dry and lack seasoning.

Very poor quality chicken

1 stars

Disappointed, we have had these three times and have even waited them as the standard of the chicken is poor. Fatty, bad tasting chicken and much worse than other brands we have tried regularly.

Fish smell

1 stars

Horrendous, the chicken has a fish smell from them. Children wouldn't eat them as they thought it was fish.

Real chicken fillet

5 stars

Great texture lovely flavour looks like real chicken fillet.

Love these

5 stars

Tasted so good, will definitely add this to my weekly shopping.

the best

5 stars

I know this is the best birds eye item i have ever had.

