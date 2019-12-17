Birds Eye Lightly Dusted Lemon & Pepper Cod Fillets 280G

fresh clean taste.
These were really good, tasty perfect. will buy again. lovely fresh taste.
Not the best
Had this product the other night and unlike the normal experience we normally get from your fish products this was not one of them. The fish was like rubber and inedible will not be buying again.
Great flavour
I regularly buy this and love the taste as do my whole family!
Fish
I bought this fish . shame birdseye dont taste. Was like eating a whole lemon in one .wont be buying again
So tasty it made me leave a review
the nicest fish ever, so delicious! will be buying again.. the fact I'm on the website leaving a review at all MEANS IT MUST BE GOOD
Best frozen fish to date
I bought these as I wanted something to put in the freezer for speed and convenience when I couldnt get the opportunity to cook something from fresh. I tried them expecting them to be the usual slightly sloppy frozen battered fish but was immediately pleasantly surprised. They're absolutely delicious with a strong lemon and pepper batter which is nice and crispy, but the fish is nice and firm too and with chunky flakes. I hope that Birds Eye continue to produce these as no other frozen fish product has come anywhere near for me. I would definitely recommend these and will be trying some of the other inspiration range as a result.
Excellent taste.
In September or October last year we bought this product. It attracted our attention because I tend to like anything with pepper in it. It exceeded our expectations because unlike other fish with coatings on, this retained its texture and succulence.The taste was so good we went out two days later and bought four boxes and have kept buying them ever since.
amazing fish
i totally love this fish,the flavours are amazing.absolutely beautiful.i am doing slimming world & this is great 2 have with veg.
Beautiful
I love the lemon and black pepper ,it is so easy and makes a mid week meal a little special ,and I live in a fishing port so can get my fish easily ,but this takes the hasel out of meal time
All flavours taste Good
We try a different each week. It is our favourite meal with chips and peas.