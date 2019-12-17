By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Lightly Dusted Lemon & Pepper Cod Fillets 280G

4.5(18)Write a review
Birds Eye Lightly Dusted Lemon & Pepper Cod Fillets 280G
Per portion (149g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1279kJ 306kcal
    15%
  • Fat16g
    23%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Portions formed from pieces of cod fillet with a delicate lemon and black pepper crumb coating, lightly fried.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • My Lightly Dusted Fillets are made from 100% wild caught Cod, wrapped in a delicate crumb with a twist of lemon and cracked black pepper.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives for the Captain's table.
  • Simply made, simply delicious.
  • Low saturated fat
  • Pack size: 280g
Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (66%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Yeast, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Black Pepper, Dextrose, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Mustard Powder)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Pre-heat the oven 220ºC, Fan 200º C, Gas Mark 7 20 mins
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (149g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ854kJ1279kJ
- kcal204kcal306kcal
Fat 11g16g
- of which Saturates 0.8g1.2g
Carbohydrate 13g20g
- of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre 0.6g0.9g
Protein 13g20g
Salt 0.82g1.2g

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

18 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

fresh clean taste.

5 stars

These were really good, tasty perfect. will buy again. lovely fresh taste.

Not the best

1 stars

Had this product the other night and unlike the normal experience we normally get from your fish products this was not one of them. The fish was like rubber and inedible will not be buying again.

Great flavour

5 stars

I regularly buy this and love the taste as do my whole family!

Fish

1 stars

I bought this fish . shame birdseye dont taste. Was like eating a whole lemon in one .wont be buying again

So tasty it made me leave a review

5 stars

the nicest fish ever, so delicious! will be buying again.. the fact I'm on the website leaving a review at all MEANS IT MUST BE GOOD

Best frozen fish to date

5 stars

I bought these as I wanted something to put in the freezer for speed and convenience when I couldnt get the opportunity to cook something from fresh. I tried them expecting them to be the usual slightly sloppy frozen battered fish but was immediately pleasantly surprised. They're absolutely delicious with a strong lemon and pepper batter which is nice and crispy, but the fish is nice and firm too and with chunky flakes. I hope that Birds Eye continue to produce these as no other frozen fish product has come anywhere near for me. I would definitely recommend these and will be trying some of the other inspiration range as a result.

Excellent taste.

5 stars

In September or October last year we bought this product. It attracted our attention because I tend to like anything with pepper in it. It exceeded our expectations because unlike other fish with coatings on, this retained its texture and succulence.The taste was so good we went out two days later and bought four boxes and have kept buying them ever since.

amazing fish

5 stars

i totally love this fish,the flavours are amazing.absolutely beautiful.i am doing slimming world & this is great 2 have with veg.

Beautiful

5 stars

I love the lemon and black pepper ,it is so easy and makes a mid week meal a little special ,and I live in a fishing port so can get my fish easily ,but this takes the hasel out of meal time

All flavours taste Good

5 stars

We try a different each week. It is our favourite meal with chips and peas.

