Birds Eye 4 Battered Haddock Fillets 440G

Good
After giving a review of the breaded cod version of these which was rather scathing I thought I should balance it with a positive one as we have had these haddock battered fillets two or 3 times now and we all think they are pretty good. Fine for an easy midweek dinner with mushy peas and chips and cheaper than the chip shop.
4 large haddock better fillets
they are certainly not large, were very thin and didnt seem to have much fish in them, needed 2 pieces for meal which was very unhealthy calorie wise.
Misleading Packaging...
Bought this with the anticipated promise of Large Haddock Fillets. It seems that Birds Eye mistakenly placed small to medium fillets in the box. They were certainly not Large.