Birds Eye 4 Battered Haddock Fillets 440G

Birds Eye 4 Battered Haddock Fillets 440G
£ 3.50
£7.96/kg

Offer

Per portion (110g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1104kJ 264kcal
    13%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Portions formed from pieces of haddock fillet, coated in a crispy batter, lightly fried.
  • Follow the fish and visit www.birdseye.co.uk to find out where this fish comes from and how we fish sustainably.
  • 264 calories per fillet
  • 100% succulent haddock fillets are caught out at sea
  • Coated in a golden and crispy batter
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

Haddock (Fish) (54%), Batter Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Batter Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Starch (Potato, Wheat), Flour (Rice, Maize), Salt, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Dextrose, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Mustard, Natural Flavourings, Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
Pre-heat the oven 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
20 minutes
Crispy and golden.
Serve with your favourite sides.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (110g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ978kJ1104kJ
- kcal234kcal264kcal
Fat 13g15g
- of which Saturates 1.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate 17g19g
- of which Sugars 0.5g0.6g
Fibre 0.5g0.6g
Protein 12g13g
Salt 1.0g1.1g

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Good

4 stars

After giving a review of the breaded cod version of these which was rather scathing I thought I should balance it with a positive one as we have had these haddock battered fillets two or 3 times now and we all think they are pretty good. Fine for an easy midweek dinner with mushy peas and chips and cheaper than the chip shop.

4 large haddock better fillets

1 stars

they are certainly not large, were very thin and didnt seem to have much fish in them, needed 2 pieces for meal which was very unhealthy calorie wise.

Misleading Packaging...

1 stars

Bought this with the anticipated promise of Large Haddock Fillets. It seems that Birds Eye mistakenly placed small to medium fillets in the box. They were certainly not Large.

