Birds Eye 4 Large Breaded Haddock 440G

Not fillets, 55% reformed fish!
Advertised as fillets, but ingredient label indicates made of 55% reformed fish.
Grey sludge
Bought this based on photograph on packet which bears no resemblance to grey matter inside. Only 55% fish “flakes?” Just about edible if you are really desperate
Delicious
I brought this over the weekend for my Friday night dinner and was pleasantly satisfied at the quality and and taste - it was nice so nice I was tempted to have another one (but had to leave space for my dessert). Well done. Will definitely buy again.