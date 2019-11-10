By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 4 Large Breaded Haddock 440G

2.5(3)Write a review
Birds Eye 4 Large Breaded Haddock 440G
£ 4.80
£10.91/kg
Per portion (110g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy983kJ 234kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8g
    <1%
  • Salt0.89g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Portions formed from pieces of haddock fillet, coated in a crunchy breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
  • Follow the fish and visit www.birdseye.co.uk to find out where this fish comes from and how we fish sustainably.
  • Wrapped in Breadcrumbs and a sprinkling of Paprika to give our breaded fish its golden colour
  • Low sat fat
  • 100% succulent haddock fillets are caught out at sea
  • Pack size: 440g
  Low sat fat

Information

Ingredients

Haddock (Fish) (54%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Dextrose, Sugar, Mustard, Paprika, Turmeric Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
Pre-heat the oven 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7
Place on baking tray in the middle of the oven.
20 minutes
Crispy and golden.
Serve with your favourite sides.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (110g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ901kJ983kJ
- kcal215kcal234kcal
Fat 8.1g8.9g
- of which Saturates 0.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate 22g24g
- of which Sugars 0.7g0.8g
Fibre 0.8g0.9g
Protein 13g14g
Salt 0.81g0.89g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not fillets, 55% reformed fish!

1 stars

Advertised as fillets, but ingredient label indicates made of 55% reformed fish.

Grey sludge

1 stars

Bought this based on photograph on packet which bears no resemblance to grey matter inside. Only 55% fish “flakes?” Just about edible if you are really desperate

Delicious

5 stars

I brought this over the weekend for my Friday night dinner and was pleasantly satisfied at the quality and and taste - it was nice so nice I was tempted to have another one (but had to leave space for my dessert). Well done. Will definitely buy again.

