Birds Eye 4 Large Battered Cod Fillets 440G

Expected them to be large as advertised.
Disappointed in the size when they are advertised as LARGE. Definitely not. They were on offer so glad I didn't pay full price. Quite tasty.....
Hi, loved this fish, but as my post is the only o
Hi, loved this fish, but as my post is the only one that is dated 2019 I fail to see how the other posts all dated 2017/2018 are relevant ?
Tasteless
I have never eaten anything from birds eye as tasteless than this!
Birds Eye Battered cod fillets x4
In my view, What a load of rubbish! Tastes of nothing! Would not recommend!
fish fillets
these prime fish fillets are the best fillets ive tasted in my life
Bonus plastic waste
Found a piece of plastic in the fish fillet. Oceanic waste is either completely out of control, or Birdseye included this as a bonus surprise...
was superb just like the chipy
the best ever we tryed this 2 months ago was nice white codjust like the chip shop very good-- this week very poor brown fish was not cod maybe bits of fish tasted bad
Delicious
Crispy batter, lovely tasty fish. I will definitely be buying these again. Even my fussy eating husband enjoyed it.
Battered cod
I need a high dose of fish in my diet, due to multiple sclerosis, and this is an easy option sometimes,
Yummy in my tummy
I brought these last week and they are bloody gorgeous highly recommended go out and by some now you'd be crazy not too