Birds Eye 4 Large Battered Cod Fillets 440G

3.5(11)Write a review
£ 4.80
£10.91/kg
Per portion (110g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1087kJ 260kcal
    13%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Portions formed from pieces of cod fillet, coated in a crispy batter, lightly fried.
  • Follow the fish and visit www.birdseye.co.uk to find out where this fish comes from and how we fish sustainably.
  • 260 calories per fillet
  • 100% succulent cod fillets are caught out at sea
  • Coated in golden and crispy batter
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (54%), Batter Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Batter Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Starch (Potato, Wheat), Flour (Rice, Maize), Salt, Raising Agents (Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonates), Dextrose, Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Mustard, Natural Flavourings, Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
Pre-heat the oven 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
20 minutes
Crispy and golden.
Serve with your favourite sides.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (110g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ961kJ1087kJ
- kcal230kcal260kcal
Fat 13g15g
- of which Saturates 1.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate 17g19g
- of which Sugars 0.5g0.6g
Fibre 0.5g0.6g
Protein 11g12g
Salt 1.0g1.2g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

11 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Expected them to be large as advertised.

3 stars

Disappointed in the size when they are advertised as LARGE. Definitely not. They were on offer so glad I didn't pay full price. Quite tasty.....

Hi, loved this fish, but as my post is the only o

5 stars

Hi, loved this fish, but as my post is the only one that is dated 2019 I fail to see how the other posts all dated 2017/2018 are relevant ?

Tasteless

1 stars

I have never eaten anything from birds eye as tasteless than this!

Birds Eye Battered cod fillets x4

1 stars

In my view, What a load of rubbish! Tastes of nothing! Would not recommend!

fish fillets

5 stars

these prime fish fillets are the best fillets ive tasted in my life

Bonus plastic waste

1 stars

Found a piece of plastic in the fish fillet. Oceanic waste is either completely out of control, or Birdseye included this as a bonus surprise...

was superb just like the chipy

1 stars

the best ever we tryed this 2 months ago was nice white codjust like the chip shop very good-- this week very poor brown fish was not cod maybe bits of fish tasted bad

Delicious

5 stars

Crispy batter, lovely tasty fish. I will definitely be buying these again. Even my fussy eating husband enjoyed it.

Battered cod

4 stars

I need a high dose of fish in my diet, due to multiple sclerosis, and this is an easy option sometimes,

Yummy in my tummy

5 stars

I brought these last week and they are bloody gorgeous highly recommended go out and by some now you'd be crazy not too

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

