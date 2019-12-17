Birds Eye 4 Large Breaded Cod Fillets 440G

Horrible
Can't believe this is cod. Horrible strong taste like pollock. Thick coating, thin fish. The battered haddock large fillets are really good but wish I hadn't bothered with these. Don't waste your money.
Did not resemble the advert
I have cooked the breaded cod at several different oven temperatures but not once did the fish resemble the lovely white flakey cod in the advert, so was very disappointed.
horendous
these are an absolute disgrace, there disgusting the coating is minging and whats all this of everything goes in the oven, THATS WHAT MAKES THEM TASTE AWFULL, in the late 70s early 80s birds eye done a product called 4 cod steaks in batter, HAD TO BE DEEP FRIED, couldnt get enough of them, they tasted gorgeous 100% better than the rubbish your selling today, get back to making them and give people the choice instead of forcing oven cooked rubbish on them
What a con
I want to know where and how this fish is caught. Packet said details on the web site. Went to site, NOTHING FOUND. Left it in the freezer and brought another make. Have NOT got time to go to website while shopping so PUT THE ONFO ON THE BOX. !!!!
Awful
Tasteless. Worst than tasteless I can’t even finish a full fillet due to the distaste.
4 large cod fillets in breadcrumbs
disgusting what is the thick glutinous coating? which weighs more than the fillet, as a retired ex chef how can you produce such an awful product? what happened to the dusting of breadcrumbs
What rubbish
This is the worst fish I have ever brought. It was a bread crumb cocoon with some grey matter inside I do not think it was fish. I had to throw it away along with the other 3 pieces