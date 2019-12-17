By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 4 Large Breaded Cod Fillets 440G

1.5(7)Write a review
£ 3.50
£7.96/kg

Offer

Per portion (110g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy983kJ 234kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8g
    <1%
  • Salt0.92g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Portions formed from pieces of cod fillet, coated in a crunchy breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
  • Follow the fish and visit www.birdseye.co.uk to find out where this fish comes from and how we fish sustainably.
  • Wrapped in Breadcrumbs and a sprinkling of Paprika to give our breaded fish its golden colour
  • Low sat fat
  • 100% succulent cod fillets are caught out at sea
  • Pack size: 440g
Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (54%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Dextrose, Sugar, Mustard, Paprika, Turmeric Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
Pre-heat the oven 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas Mark 7
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
20 minutes
Crispy and golden.
Serve with your favourite sides.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (110g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ884kJ983kJ
- kcal211kcal234kcal
Fat 8.1g8.9g
- of which Saturates 0.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate 22g24g
- of which Sugars 0.7g0.8g
Fibre 0.8g0.9g
Protein 12g14g
Salt 0.83g0.92g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible

1 stars

Can't believe this is cod. Horrible strong taste like pollock. Thick coating, thin fish. The battered haddock large fillets are really good but wish I hadn't bothered with these. Don't waste your money.

Did not resemble the advert

3 stars

I have cooked the breaded cod at several different oven temperatures but not once did the fish resemble the lovely white flakey cod in the advert, so was very disappointed.

horendous

1 stars

these are an absolute disgrace, there disgusting the coating is minging and whats all this of everything goes in the oven, THATS WHAT MAKES THEM TASTE AWFULL, in the late 70s early 80s birds eye done a product called 4 cod steaks in batter, HAD TO BE DEEP FRIED, couldnt get enough of them, they tasted gorgeous 100% better than the rubbish your selling today, get back to making them and give people the choice instead of forcing oven cooked rubbish on them

What a con

1 stars

I want to know where and how this fish is caught. Packet said details on the web site. Went to site, NOTHING FOUND. Left it in the freezer and brought another make. Have NOT got time to go to website while shopping so PUT THE ONFO ON THE BOX. !!!!

Awful

1 stars

Tasteless. Worst than tasteless I can’t even finish a full fillet due to the distaste.

4 large cod fillets in breadcrumbs

1 stars

disgusting what is the thick glutinous coating? which weighs more than the fillet, as a retired ex chef how can you produce such an awful product? what happened to the dusting of breadcrumbs

What rubbish

1 stars

This is the worst fish I have ever brought. It was a bread crumb cocoon with some grey matter inside I do not think it was fish. I had to throw it away along with the other 3 pieces

