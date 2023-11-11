Winalot Dog Food Meat Selection In Gravy 40X100g

Chunks Rich in Chicken with Carrots in Gravy
Chunks Rich in Beef with Potatoes in Gravy
Helps support healthy digestion with quality ingredientsHelps support shiny coat and healthy skinHelps to support vitalityContains no added artificial colours; preservatives or flavourings
At Winalot; we believe dogs are our everyday heroes; whether its making us laugh; keeping us fit or being our favourite companion; they are all heroes to us. That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty meals made with succulent meaty chunks and quality ingredients. Winalot contains all the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs to ensure every bowl of Winalot is 100% complete and balanced. It's the food generations of our dogs have grown up with; and its the food for generations to come.
100% complete and balancedMade with Natural IngredientsHelps support shiny coat & healthy skinHelps to support healthy digestionHelps to support vitalityNo added artificial colours; flavours or preservativesMeaty Chunks with vegetables and essential vitamins and minerals
Pack size: 4KG
Net Contents
40 x 100g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Healthy Adult Dogs Should be Fed the Following Amounts DailyBW in kg: 5; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 6; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 2, Dry Dog: 75gBW in kg: 10; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 9; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 4, Dry Dog: 100gBW in kg: 25; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 16; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 7, Dry Dog: 200gThese amounts are averages based on moderately active adult dogs at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly.Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.*The mixed feeding guideline table has been calculated using the Purina® Bakers® rich in beef complete dry adult dog food.
Additives
Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives** (of which Chicken 14% in the Chunks*), Cereals, Vegetables (0.8% Dehydrated Carrots Equivalent to 7% Carrots), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Pouch contains 40% Chunks, **Ingredients from Natural Origin
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Moisture
|82.5%
|Protein
|6.5%
|Fat content
|3%
|Crude ash
|1.8%
|Crude fibre
|0.1%
|Nutritional Additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vit A:
|1476
|Vit D3:
|141
|Iron(II)sulphate monohydrate:
|(Fe: 9.9)
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(I: 0.33)
|Copper(II)sulphate pentahydrate:
|(Cu: 1.1)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 1.2)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 15.3)
|Additives:
|-
|mg/kg
|-
|Flavourings
|-
