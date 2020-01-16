By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oral-B Kids 3+ Toy Story Electric Toothbrush

4(13)Write a review
image 1 of Oral-B Kids 3+ Toy Story Electric Toothbrush
£ 35.00
£35.00/each

Product Description

  • Oral-B Kids 3+ T
  • The Oral-B Vitality electric toothbrush for ages 3+ gives kids the fun of Disney Pixar Toy Story with the gentle, effective clean of a dentist-recommended Oral-B toothbrush. With a unique, kid-friendly sensitive mode, this brush gently cleans kids' teeth. It removes more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. Four Disney Pixar Toy Story themed stickers are included to customize the handle. This pack also comes with a Toy Story bedtime story book, only for Tesco
  • Specifically designed to be gentle for kids
  • Round brush head sized for small mouths
  • Extra-soft bristles are gentle on tender gums
  • Suitable for ages 3+
  • Customize the brush handle with 4 Disney-Pixar Toy Story themed stickers
  • Works with the Disney Magic Timer ap by Oral-B
  • Rechargeable battery for an 8-day charge
  • Encourages brushing for 2 minutes with a built-in-timer

Information

Warnings

  • Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

13 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

They're small enough for a small mouth, my 6yo has been using them since 4, still needs a bit of help with it, but he enjoys the themes on the brush heads. They're basic round spinning head, compare to the adult variety, but that's ok.

Excellent!

5 stars

They do a good job,the work better that the average toothbrush.

Excellent!

5 stars

My son Ryan started using this since he was 4 years old, he’s almost 8 now. He absolutely loves it, I’ll makes brushing so easy and fun.

Excellent!

5 stars

My daughter loves brushing with these brushes due to the vibrant colour and character print. Would always recommend to friends, very happy with product.

Excellent!

5 stars

My younger children love the head replacements. Can be added onto most toothbrushes but the designs are really good and hard wearing to. Bristles are great at removing plague to.

Awful

1 stars

Terrible Had for a couple months and it started to smell funny... had black mould in the actually inside so doesn’t matter how much u clean or replace head!!!! Disgusting!!!!!! Wish I kept receipt to take back

Don’t buy. Pointless.

1 stars

What is the point of this if you can’t get replacement heads for it?? You can’t have a toy story brush that you then have to change to star wars! This is exclusive to Tesco. I’m not sure this has really been thought through! Don’t buy!

No replacement heads available.

1 stars

I bought this today and haven't actually opened the box, but I will be returning it because replacement heads apparently do not exist. Even at half price, I'm not paying for an electric toothbrush you can't get replacement heads for. Aside from being pointless, I'm not up for the toddler meltdown when he has to have Elsa if he wants to carry on brushing after 3 months!

Excellent!

5 stars

I had some issues in the past with my toothbrush - then a friend of mine recommended this one - the oral b. thanks.

Excellent!

5 stars

The design is astonishing - clear reminds me of a good quality product.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Aquafresh Milk Teeth 0-2 Years Toothbrush

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Colgate Max Cavity Pro Kids Toothpaste 50Ml

£ 1.95
£3.90/100ml

Oral-B Vitality+ 2 Heads Electric Toothbrush

£ 40.00
£40.00/each

Colgate Barbie Kids Battery Toothbrush

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here