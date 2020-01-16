Oral-B Kids 3+ Toy Story Electric Toothbrush

Excellent!
They're small enough for a small mouth, my 6yo has been using them since 4, still needs a bit of help with it, but he enjoys the themes on the brush heads. They're basic round spinning head, compare to the adult variety, but that's ok.
They do a good job,the work better that the average toothbrush.
My son Ryan started using this since he was 4 years old, he’s almost 8 now. He absolutely loves it, I’ll makes brushing so easy and fun.
My daughter loves brushing with these brushes due to the vibrant colour and character print. Would always recommend to friends, very happy with product.
My younger children love the head replacements. Can be added onto most toothbrushes but the designs are really good and hard wearing to. Bristles are great at removing plague to.
Terrible Had for a couple months and it started to smell funny... had black mould in the actually inside so doesn’t matter how much u clean or replace head!!!! Disgusting!!!!!! Wish I kept receipt to take back
Don’t buy. Pointless.
What is the point of this if you can’t get replacement heads for it?? You can’t have a toy story brush that you then have to change to star wars! This is exclusive to Tesco. I’m not sure this has really been thought through! Don’t buy!
No replacement heads available.
I bought this today and haven't actually opened the box, but I will be returning it because replacement heads apparently do not exist. Even at half price, I'm not paying for an electric toothbrush you can't get replacement heads for. Aside from being pointless, I'm not up for the toddler meltdown when he has to have Elsa if he wants to carry on brushing after 3 months!
I had some issues in the past with my toothbrush - then a friend of mine recommended this one - the oral b. thanks.
The design is astonishing - clear reminds me of a good quality product.