By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lynx Ice Chill Deodorant & Body Spray For Men 150Ml

4(15)Write a review
image 1 of Lynx Ice Chill Deodorant & Body Spray For Men 150Ml
£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

  • If you’re looking for a spray deodorant that combines long-lasting freshness, amazing fragrance and instant cooling effect, you’ve just found your match! It’s called Lynx Limited Edition Anthony Joshua Ice Chill Deodorant & Body Spray. This deodorant will keep you feeling fresh and confident for up to 48 hours. All thanks to Iced Mint and Lemon fragrance, the freshest combination you can imagine. Plus, it features a bold, limited edition design created with Anthony Joshua, the world heavyweight boxer. So we know that sometimes you need a blast of instant freshness to get yourself going. To give you that bit of confidence. You could be going on a date, popping into town or just heading to work. Now all you need to do is just twist the cap, shake the can and spray yourself chill with Lynx Ice Chill Deodorant & Body Spray all over your body. No kidding – you will instantly feel your body temperature drop by 6 degrees! And that Iced Mint and Lemon fragrance will stay with you to guarantee super freshness all day (or night) long. Lynx has got your whole morning routine covered. Discover the full range of Lynx products from the Ice Chill range, including body, hair & face wash, antiperspirant and roll on.
  • Limited Edition Lynx Ice Chill Deodorant & Body Spray for Men, featuring Anthony Joshua, a world heavyweight boxer
  • Try our limited edition Lynx Ice Chill Deodorant & Body Spray in aerosol for 48 hours of freshness
  • Feel your chilliest and most confident self with our Lynx Ice Chill Deodorant & Body Spray
  • Frozen Mint and Lemon is our freshest fragrance yet, giving you an instant cooling effect
  • Lynx Ice Chill Deodorant & Body Spray for men cools you down by 6 degrees
  • Try other epically fresh products from Lynx Chill range, including a roll on, antiperspirant and body, hair & face wash
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

15 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Pulls the woman ;-)

5 stars

Cracking smell and I have to say I have managed to pull at least 12 woman in the last 2 months. I'm now totally worn out but a big thanks to Lynx for improving my sex life ten folds :-) Paulsur

Great lasting power

5 stars

I got this a month ago instead of my usual brand and the lasting power is great really did last all day and didn’t leave and white marks or residue. Will definitely be buying more instead of my usual brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very different

5 stars

I have just got back from a cruise holiday and took this with me, it has got a nice suttle zesty smell not too much in your face, the smell of the mint is what makes the zest less in your face, last for a good part of the day, its best used after having a shower to keep you smelling fresh. This completely covered the smell of any perspiration I had for at least half a day, I would definitely be buying this for myself and would highly recommend it to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh!

5 stars

I used this spray first thing on a morning before a meeting at work and it woke me up with its refreshing and citrus scent. I went into work, had my meeting and afterwards still smelled as fresh as I had upon first applying it. I put another layer on before going to the gym and afterwards I smelt fresh and deodrized. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

False Advertising

1 stars

I checked my skin temperature after using since the ad says reduced skin temperature by 6 degrees, that’s not true. No change in temperature measured using a ST500.

Good product

4 stars

LYNX Body spray - Ice chill has a relatively pleasant smell, and didn't cause irritation on the skin when applied from a close range, however it isn't the best body spray I have used. The design of the aerosol can is ergonomically pleasing to the eye and to easy to use. The twist function is easy to operate and makes the need for a lid redundant, and means that the spray can be placed in a bag without fear or it damaging other items. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Looks good, not sure on smell

3 stars

This smells a little different and I wasn't as keen as I am on most Lynx products but was very effective. I would probably buy again. I always have used Lynx and the new products being brought out seem to always be improving. The packaging is up to date but doesn't look tacky. Along with the other Lynx products I don't need to use anything else . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Lynx product

4 stars

Typically good Lynx product. Ice Chill is definitely up there with one of the nicer fragrances from their range. Although the clue is on the tin, it is a fair bit cold on skin contact but other than that, no complaints! Fragrance last majority of the day and no grease or marks left behind [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a Surpr-ICE

5 stars

I have been really impressed with this spray since I bought it two weeks ago. The spray leaves a cool and refreshing smell which lasts for a long time! If you are looking for an affordable yet luxurious smelling deodorant then I would strongly recommend this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

5 stars

The smell is perfect lightly scented not too strong. Works really well. Love using this product, I’ve tried other brands and lyxn simply works the best. The ice chill is one of my top picks for the lynx range! Also the deodrant will last all day on you so no need to worry about feeling smelly! Definitely would recommend to buy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Lynx Gold Body Spray Deodorant 150Ml

£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Lynx You Body Spray Refreshed Deodorant 150Ml

£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here