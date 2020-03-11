Lynx Ice Chill Deodorant & Body Spray For Men 150Ml

Pulls the woman ;-) 5 stars A Tesco Customer12th March 2020 Cracking smell and I have to say I have managed to pull at least 12 woman in the last 2 months. I'm now totally worn out but a big thanks to Lynx for improving my sex life ten folds :-) Paulsur Report

Great lasting power 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th June 2019 I got this a month ago instead of my usual brand and the lasting power is great really did last all day and didn’t leave and white marks or residue. Will definitely be buying more instead of my usual brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very different 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st June 2019 I have just got back from a cruise holiday and took this with me, it has got a nice suttle zesty smell not too much in your face, the smell of the mint is what makes the zest less in your face, last for a good part of the day, its best used after having a shower to keep you smelling fresh. This completely covered the smell of any perspiration I had for at least half a day, I would definitely be buying this for myself and would highly recommend it to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd May 2019 I used this spray first thing on a morning before a meeting at work and it woke me up with its refreshing and citrus scent. I went into work, had my meeting and afterwards still smelled as fresh as I had upon first applying it. I put another layer on before going to the gym and afterwards I smelt fresh and deodrized. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

False Advertising 1 stars Review from unilever.com 27th April 2019 I checked my skin temperature after using since the ad says reduced skin temperature by 6 degrees, that’s not true. No change in temperature measured using a ST500.

Good product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 10th April 2019 LYNX Body spray - Ice chill has a relatively pleasant smell, and didn't cause irritation on the skin when applied from a close range, however it isn't the best body spray I have used. The design of the aerosol can is ergonomically pleasing to the eye and to easy to use. The twist function is easy to operate and makes the need for a lid redundant, and means that the spray can be placed in a bag without fear or it damaging other items. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Looks good, not sure on smell 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th April 2019 This smells a little different and I wasn't as keen as I am on most Lynx products but was very effective. I would probably buy again. I always have used Lynx and the new products being brought out seem to always be improving. The packaging is up to date but doesn't look tacky. Along with the other Lynx products I don't need to use anything else . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Lynx product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th April 2019 Typically good Lynx product. Ice Chill is definitely up there with one of the nicer fragrances from their range. Although the clue is on the tin, it is a fair bit cold on skin contact but other than that, no complaints! Fragrance last majority of the day and no grease or marks left behind [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a Surpr-ICE 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th April 2019 I have been really impressed with this spray since I bought it two weeks ago. The spray leaves a cool and refreshing smell which lasts for a long time! If you are looking for an affordable yet luxurious smelling deodorant then I would strongly recommend this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]