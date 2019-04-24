By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Organic Micellar Water 400Ml

4.5(144)Write a review
Garnier Organic Micellar Water 400Ml
£ 7.00
£1.75/100ml

Product Description

  • Organic Cornflower Micellar Water
  • "Formulated with Organic Cornflower Water, Organic Barley Water and Botanical Glycerin, this micellar water cleanses, removes make-up, and leaves no visible residue on skin.
  • OUR COMMITMENTS
  • • Our product is certified organic. COSMOS ORGANIC certified by Soil Association according to COSMOS standard.
  • • Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by- products inside.
  • • Our Cornflower has been specifically selected by Garnier and sourced with respect for biodiversity.
  • • Our Cornflower from France is organically produced.
  • • This bottle contains 100% recycled plastic. This bottle is 100% recyclable. Please sort properly.
  • The Garnier Organic Range
  • - Made with selected herbs and essential oils for every skin type
  • - Ingredients formulated in efficient & indulging organic certified products
  • - For results you can see and feel
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Organic Lavandin Moisturiser 50ml
  • Garnier Organic Lavandin Glow Oil 30ml
  • Enriched with organic cornflower and barley water
  • Cleanses and nourishes the skin
  • Removes waterproof and longwear make-up
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

967385 21, Aqua/Water, Hordeum Vulgare Stem Water, Propanediol, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Water, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Phytate, Arginine, Coco-Betaine, Alcohol, Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L B223870/2)

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply on face, eyes and lips using a cotton pad. No need to rinse off. Our micellar water is dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested. Suitable for sensitive skin, sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584 St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

400ml

144 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

good!

4 stars

Smells lovely, feels nice on my skin however although it removes my face make up well, it struggles with eyeliner/mascara! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best micellar water I've tried

5 stars

Sure a pure and gentle micellar water that doesn't leave my face feeling greasy. Its amazing for sensitive skin as all other make up removers have left my eyes red and sore. I really recommend this for sensitive skin! It smells amazing too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

This water removes my make up (waterproof mascara, eye shadow, foundation) easily. my skin feels clean, fresh and hydrated. easily removes make up without the need to rub at your face. It smells sweet (liquorice like ) which I'm not that keen on but it doesnt last long , product itself is good just the smell , but its personal thing. Love the fact that its organic ! ❤ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very refreshing!

4 stars

Loved this on my skin. Very delicate and gently as I do suffer from very sensitive skin. Garnier is my go to skincare brand as my skin has never had a bad reaction to any of their products. Although I did love this, and it left my skin feeling very clean and refreshed I do still love the original garnier Micellar water as that is my all time favourite! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab!

5 stars

I love this micellar water as it’s so refreshing, it removes my makeup with ease and doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. The packaging is lovely to, very minimalistic and pretty at the same time. Will be picking up more when I’ve finished as this is now a staple in my skincare. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Face stays on

3 stars

I am not a big fan of the cult-favourite Garnier pink-lid micellar water, so when it came to testing out their new Botanics range version, I was sceptical. Unlike other micellar waters, the original Garnier one stripped my skin of its natural oils far too harshly and left my skin dry and dehydrated. My view was that the Botanics range would not perform like competitors', and neither would it have the stripping results of the original one, and I was right. However, neither did it do what it said it would on the tin: 1) it took more than 4 cotton pads to remove a sufficient amount of makeup from my skin - it felt like I was wiping it away with basic water; 2) The texture was odd on my skin - it felt wet and left my skin damp, without actually taking off my makeup. I would give this a miss in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Organic micellar water

4 stars

I found this organic cornflower micellar water very gentle to use on your skin, takes make up off easily and skin feels soft after use. I will buy again in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely

5 stars

Cleanses skin really well, feels really clean after used and smells lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshes skin and smells fresh.

5 stars

I have, previously, not been a huge fan of micellar water, but the organic cornflower smells like fields of wildflowers, and leaves skin feeling fresh and hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

5 stars

Love this cleanser, removes my makeup super quick and smells amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

