Garnier Organic Micellar Water 400Ml

good!
Smells lovely, feels nice on my skin however although it removes my face make up well, it struggles with eyeliner/mascara! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The best micellar water I've tried
Sure a pure and gentle micellar water that doesn't leave my face feeling greasy. Its amazing for sensitive skin as all other make up removers have left my eyes red and sore. I really recommend this for sensitive skin! It smells amazing too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good
This water removes my make up (waterproof mascara, eye shadow, foundation) easily. my skin feels clean, fresh and hydrated. easily removes make up without the need to rub at your face. It smells sweet (liquorice like ) which I'm not that keen on but it doesnt last long , product itself is good just the smell , but its personal thing. Love the fact that its organic ! ❤ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very refreshing!
Loved this on my skin. Very delicate and gently as I do suffer from very sensitive skin. Garnier is my go to skincare brand as my skin has never had a bad reaction to any of their products. Although I did love this, and it left my skin feeling very clean and refreshed I do still love the original garnier Micellar water as that is my all time favourite! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab!
I love this micellar water as it’s so refreshing, it removes my makeup with ease and doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. The packaging is lovely to, very minimalistic and pretty at the same time. Will be picking up more when I’ve finished as this is now a staple in my skincare. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Face stays on
I am not a big fan of the cult-favourite Garnier pink-lid micellar water, so when it came to testing out their new Botanics range version, I was sceptical. Unlike other micellar waters, the original Garnier one stripped my skin of its natural oils far too harshly and left my skin dry and dehydrated. My view was that the Botanics range would not perform like competitors', and neither would it have the stripping results of the original one, and I was right. However, neither did it do what it said it would on the tin: 1) it took more than 4 cotton pads to remove a sufficient amount of makeup from my skin - it felt like I was wiping it away with basic water; 2) The texture was odd on my skin - it felt wet and left my skin damp, without actually taking off my makeup. I would give this a miss in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Organic micellar water
I found this organic cornflower micellar water very gentle to use on your skin, takes make up off easily and skin feels soft after use. I will buy again in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells lovely
Cleanses skin really well, feels really clean after used and smells lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshes skin and smells fresh.
I have, previously, not been a huge fan of micellar water, but the organic cornflower smells like fields of wildflowers, and leaves skin feeling fresh and hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
Love this cleanser, removes my makeup super quick and smells amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]