Garnier Organic Lemongrass Gel Wash 150Ml

4.5(272)Write a review
£ 6.00
£4.00/100ml
  • Formulated with Organic Lemongrass Essential Oil, Organic Cornflower Water, Botanical Glycerin and a 100% natural- origin fresh herbal fragrance, this gel wash cleanses away dirt, oil and pollution residues without drying skin out. Pair it with our Konjac Cleansing Sponge for a more intense clean.
  • Our Commitments
  • - Our product is certified organic. COSMOS ORGANIC certified by Soil Association according to COSMOS standard.
  • - Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by- products inside.
  • - Our Lemongrass has been specifically selected by Garnier and grown in Sri Lanka.
  • - This bottle contains 100% recycled plastic. This bottle is 100% recyclable.
  • Please sort properly.
  • The Garnier Organic Range
  • - Made with selected herbs and essential oils for every skin type
  • - Ingredients formulated in efficient & indulging organic certified products
  • - For results you can see and feel
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Organic Konjac Sponge
  • Infused with Organic Lemongrass Essential Oil
  • Cleanses away dirt, oil and pollution residues without drying skin out
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

967384 12, Aqua / Water, Sucrose, Coco-Betaine, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Xanthan Gum, Cymbopogon Schoenanthus Oil, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Water, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Arginine, Propanediol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Linalool, Eugenol, Limonene, Citral, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L B228369/1)

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Pair it with our Konjac Cleansing Sponge for a more intense clean.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

150ml

272 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it

5 stars

I love this cream. It's very good at keeping my dry hands hydrated and soft. The smell is very mild and I don't think it spreads very well so I have to use a big blob but that's fine because it works a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing

5 stars

This smells and feels so refreshing! The lemongrass scent gives you an uplifting boost and it leaves your skin feeling smooth and rejuvenated. I have also been using it with the Garnier konjac cleansing sponge which works perfectly with the gel to cleanse and exfoliate the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Using with my konjac sponge - dream team

4 stars

I use this gel wash with my konjac sponge and it makes my face feel so clean and fresh, the smell is invigorating and I can see and feel how much my skin has been detoxed after washing. It foams up lovely with the use of the sponge too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleans well skin feels fresh

4 stars

Cleans well skin feels fresh, the smell is nice would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing facial spray.

5 stars

This leaves my skin feeling refreshed. I use it during the day when my skin feels dry or dull. Leaves my skin feeling soft but not greasy which is very important for someone with oily skin. As a bonus it smells amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing face wash.

4 stars

First off the lemongrass scent is strong so if that't not what you like this isn't for you. However, I find it wonderfully refreshing. It leaves my skin feeling cleansed without drying it out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Left my skin feeling hydrated!! Always suffered from dry skin but this really helped !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent hydrating mist

5 stars

This hydrating mist is great. It provides instant relief when sprayed onto dry/tight feeling skin. It smells lovely and is light and refreshing, it didn’t leave my skin feeling oily or weighted down with product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this mist!

5 stars

For someone who can't get enough of toners this is a saviour whenever you need to refresh your skin. First, the spray nozzle is really good and it disperses the product really well, unlike some other brands where you end up with it dripping all over. Secondly, I really like that the way Organic range from Garnier lists the ingredients with their sources, so you know exactly what you are puting on your skin. Overall, a winner all-round. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

LOVE this facewash

5 stars

The facewash lathers soooo well, I love how clean it leaves my skin feeling without the tightness. I really think it delivers on the matyfying front. Will definitely be repurchasing. If it performs as well in summer, it will definitely a firm favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 272 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

