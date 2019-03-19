Garnier Organic Lemongrass Gel Wash 150Ml

Love it
I love this cream. It's very good at keeping my dry hands hydrated and soft. The smell is very mild and I don't think it spreads very well so I have to use a big blob but that's fine because it works a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing
This smells and feels so refreshing! The lemongrass scent gives you an uplifting boost and it leaves your skin feeling smooth and rejuvenated. I have also been using it with the Garnier konjac cleansing sponge which works perfectly with the gel to cleanse and exfoliate the skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Using with my konjac sponge - dream team
I use this gel wash with my konjac sponge and it makes my face feel so clean and fresh, the smell is invigorating and I can see and feel how much my skin has been detoxed after washing. It foams up lovely with the use of the sponge too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cleans well skin feels fresh
Cleans well skin feels fresh, the smell is nice would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing facial spray.
This leaves my skin feeling refreshed. I use it during the day when my skin feels dry or dull. Leaves my skin feeling soft but not greasy which is very important for someone with oily skin. As a bonus it smells amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing face wash.
First off the lemongrass scent is strong so if that't not what you like this isn't for you. However, I find it wonderfully refreshing. It leaves my skin feeling cleansed without drying it out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Left my skin feeling hydrated!! Always suffered from dry skin but this really helped !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent hydrating mist
This hydrating mist is great. It provides instant relief when sprayed onto dry/tight feeling skin. It smells lovely and is light and refreshing, it didn’t leave my skin feeling oily or weighted down with product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this mist!
For someone who can't get enough of toners this is a saviour whenever you need to refresh your skin. First, the spray nozzle is really good and it disperses the product really well, unlike some other brands where you end up with it dripping all over. Secondly, I really like that the way Organic range from Garnier lists the ingredients with their sources, so you know exactly what you are puting on your skin. Overall, a winner all-round. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
LOVE this facewash
The facewash lathers soooo well, I love how clean it leaves my skin feeling without the tightness. I really think it delivers on the matyfying front. Will definitely be repurchasing. If it performs as well in summer, it will definitely a firm favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]